Heatwave In Delhi, Haryana, Punjab While Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Puducherry, Karnataka: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heat wave conditions in Jammu, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana.

According to the weather office, heat wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, northeast Madhya Pradesh during May 22-26.

While, it is likely to prevail over West Madhya Pradesh, Delhi on May 22- 23; Vidarbha during May 23-26, East Uttar Pradesh during May 24-26 and north Madhya Maharashtra during May 22-25.

Similar, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan; some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during May 22 to 26; in isolated pockets of northwest Madhya Pradesh & Delhi during May 24-26.

IMD has also issued red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh over the next five days. The Meteorological Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47 degree Celsius.

It is pertinent to note here that National capital Delhi is all set to vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections and in a precautionary measure it ordered the closure of all schools as temperatures touched 47 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, in the last 24 hours, near about a dozen cities across the country have registered the highest temperatures.

Sirsa in Haryana has recorded 47.8 degrees Celsius, while Pilani in Rajasthan, some pockets in UP and Punjab recorded temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees.

The IMD's threshold for a heatwave is counted when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 30 degrees Celsius in hilly areas, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and when the departure from the normal maximum temperatures is at least 4.5 degrees.

Rainfall in These States

At a time when Northern India is facing extreme harsh weather due to heatwaves and rising temperatures, parts of East and South India are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD has warned of heavy showers across West Bengal and Odisha. North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts in West Bengal, along with Balasore district in Odisha, are likely to experience heavy rain on May 25, it said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is also expected in Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur on the same day. The weather department has also forecast heavy rain for Karnataka until May 23, and for Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 24. Kerala is expected to see heavy rain on May 25.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 7 days", IMD said in its bullet.

Measures to Prevent from Heatwaves

To minimise the impact of the heat wave and prevent serious ailments, doctors have advised people against going outdoors to the extent possible, and, if necessary, under adequate protection.

Similarly, take sufficient fluids as often as possible, even if one is not thirsty and people should wear light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.