BSF Jawan Roasts Papad In Hot Sand Amid Severe Heatwave in Rajasthan; Netizens Salute His Bravery

Hyderabad/Bikaner (Rajasthan): A video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan roasting Papad in the deserts of Rajasthan due to severe heatwave as gone viral following which there have been several reactions on the internet.

In the video the jawan is seen placing the papad on the hot sand amid the heatwave and roasting it. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during May 22 to 26 and in isolated pockets of northwest Madhya Pradesh & Delhi during May 24-26. The IMD has also issued red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh over the next five days. The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47 degree Celsius.

People on the social media praised the BSF jawan for serving the country in such adverse conditions. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma also took to X and posted, "Seeing this video from the deserts of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our jawans who keep us safe in such extraordinary conditions. BSF India (sic)."

A user Megh Updates wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Temprature soars to 47° in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The sand along International Border fells like a furnace, but our troopers serving motherland stand strong. Video showing a BSF Jawan roasting a papad in bikaner's sand goes viral. Salute Bravehearts (sic)."

Another user on X Swati Goel Sharm posted on X, "BSF jawan shows the intensity of heat in Rajasthan’s Bikaner by roasting papad in sand. A big salute to soldiers as well as all ground workers engaged in essential services who keep the country running. Staying indoors in this heat is a privilege (sic)." Apart from these, several users too posted their reactions on social media.