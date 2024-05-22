After Brief Lull, Forest Fires Surge Again in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Following a brief lull owing to the recent heavy rainfall, forest fires have once again surged in Uttarakhand with at least 32 fire incidents reported in 96 hours, officials said.

According to an official, eight forest fire incidents were reported on May 20 in the civil areas of Uttarakhand whereas 15 incidents were recorded in the reserved forest area. On May 21, nine forest fire incidents were reported in the state at various places including Ranikhet, Almora, Narendra Nagar of Garhwal, Lansdowne Forest Division of Mussoorie and Pauri Garhwal.

On May 20, the Uttarakhand Forest Department said that the Satpuli Range team successfully controlled the fire near Kaljikhal market. “This prompt action of the team prevented potential damage and ensured safety of the surrounding area. We appreciate the efforts and dedication of Civil and Soyam Forest Division, Pauri, Satpuli Range,” a spokesperson for the Uttarakhand Forest Department said in a post on X.

So far six people have died in Uttarakhand due to forest fires, which have been raging intermittently in the woods since November last year. Their numbers had increased significantly by the end of April this year. By May, the scale of the forest fires prompted the Central Government and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the matter.

The recent heavy rains in the Himalayan state have proved to be insufficient to completely contain the forest fires posing a challenge to the Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP government in the state especially at a time when the Chardham Yatra is going on.

The Meteorological Department had predicted that the heat wave may reduce in Uttarakhand in the coming three days and incidents of forest fire may also come down.