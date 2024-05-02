Forest Fires under Control but Challenges Persist, Says Garhwal Forest Official

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Chief Conservator of Forests in Garhwal Naresh Kumar Thursday said more than 300 incidents of forest fire have happened in the division so far and there is a need to be alert as challenges posed by the fire season persist.

He said forest fires in the Garhwal division have affected 350 hectares of forest land. Thirty-seven people, all underage, have been apprehended for setting fire to the forests, Kumar added.

"Challenges of the fire season persist. They can be contained only with public cooperation. All officers have been directed to communicate directly with villagers living near the forests. The temperatures are climbing gradually and so there is a need to be more alert," the official told reporters here.

There are still two months to go before the end of the fire season, Kumar said. He said fire watchers have been deployed at various places and blazes are being doused before they begin to flare up.

Public participation in extinguishing forest fires has also increased, Kumar said. The Mahila Mangal Dal and the Yuvak Mangal Dal have also been involved in the exercise. Gram panchayats that do good work to protect the forests from fire will be given a cash incentive by the government, he said, adding that 450 such panchayats have been identified in Uttarakhand.

Sensitive ranges have been identified to deal effectively with forest fires, Kumar added.