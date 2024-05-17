ETV Bharat / state

Eight Including Constable Held for Posing as Crime Branch Men, Looting Rs 25 Lakh from Hotelier

author img

By PTI

Published : May 17, 2024, 7:46 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image(ETV Bharat File Photo)

Out of eight, a serving police constable and retired police personnel were also involved in the crime. Following this, a court remanded the accused in police custody until May 21.

Mumbai: Eight persons including retired police personnel and a serving constable have been arrested for allegedly posing as crime branch officers and robbing a cafe owner of Rs 25 lakh, city police said on Thursday.

The complainant, who runs a popular cafe in the Matunga area, told police that six persons visited his house near the Sion hospital a few days ago, claiming to be from the Mumbai police's crime branch. They had information that he had kept black money at home for use in the ongoing elections, they told him.

The hotelier told them that he had only Rs 25 lakh in cash which had nothing to do with the elections, but the accused seized the cash and left after threatening to implicate him in a false case, the complaint said.

After he approached the Sion police station, the probe started and eight persons including a serving police constable and retired police personnel were nabbed on Tuesday and Wednesday, the official said.

The accused constable works as a police driver, while the retired policeman too belonged to the same motor vehicle department of police, he said. A court has remanded the accused in police custody till May 21.

Read More

  1. Manipur Violence: CBI Files Charge Sheet against Seven in Bishnupur Armoury Loot Case
  2. Cashier Injured after Miscreants Open Fire in an Attempt to Loot Bank, One Held

TAGGED:

HELD FOR POSING AS CRIME BRANCH MENRS 25 LAKH LOOT FROM HOTELIER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.