Another Setback for INDIA as AAP Names 3 Assam Candidates for LS Polls

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

The AAP fielded Manoj Dhanowar from Dibrugarh, Bhaben Chaudhary from Guwahati, and Rishi Raj Kauntinya from Tezpur ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

New Delhi: The INDIA alliance unity has faced yet another setback with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates - Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur. It is to be noted that Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

AAP MP and national general secretary Sandeep Pathak revealed that the party is tired as talks within the INDIA alliance were ongoing for months. "We are tired of talking now. We have to contest and win elections. There is no time. We are fully with the INDIA alliance and I hope that the alliance will allot these three seats to AAP," he said.

The AAP has fielded these three candidates in seats that are presently held by the BJP. However, the Congress may refute the AAP's claim to three seats by pointing out that the party has never been elected to a parliamentary seat in Assam. The BJP secured nine seats and the Congress secured three in the 2019 elections.

Pathak added, "How long will we keep talking? We need to work. We are strong with the INDIA alliance, but winning the polls is also a priority. The more we expedite, the better our chances will be."

