AAP will contest LS polls as part of INDIA bloc in Haryana, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Jind (Haryana) : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 90 assembly seats on its own in Haryana, but LS polls will be fought as part of INDIA bloc, said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Jind.

Arvind Kejriwal once again launched a direct attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Central government of using all its might to arrest him. The Delhi CM asserted that he is not scared of going to jail. The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the Haryana assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections.

Addressing his party's 'Badlaav Jansabha' at Jind in Haryana, Kejriwal said: "Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy." Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Kejriwal said Haryana is looking for a "big change" as the people of the state are "fed up" with all the parties that have ruled here. They have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their own coffers, the AAP national convener alleged. Only the AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

"Can the Congress, the BJP and the JJP do this? They cannot. Only the AAP can do this," Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister said the rival parties used to say that if people will get zero bills then they wont get power supply. "There used to be seven to eight hours power cuts daily earlier in Delhi and Punjab, but now the people are getting round-the-clock power supply. In Haryana too, we will end your power cuts," Kejriwal said.

"I am an engineer, educated, wise, I am not illiterate, my degree is also real. My degree is not 'farzi' (fake). I know how to do things, I will make the power available round-the-clock," he added. The BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi chief minister accused it of using all its might to arrest him and said he is not scared of going to jail.

Kejriwal alleged that "they have used all its might to arrest him". "They have left the Income Tax Department, the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police after me," he said. "I am not scared of going to jail. I belong to Haryana and I want to tell them that do not try to scare a 'Haryanawala'. I am the son of Haryana," he said. It seems like the country's biggest terrorist is Kejriwal, he said. Kejriwal is "kattar imaandaar" and "kattar desh bhakt", the AAP leader asserted.

