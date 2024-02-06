Loading...

In another setback to INDIA bloc, RLD likely to tie up with BJP ahead of LS polls: Sources

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 10 hours ago

Jayant Chaudhary (ETV Bharat File Photo)

In yet another setback to the INDIA bloc, the Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to join BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is likely to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources said on Tuesday. Notably, the RLD-led by Jayant Chaudhary, which fought the UP Assembly elections with Samajwadi Party (SP), if joins the NDA, it would be a short in the arm for the ruling dispensation in the Hindi heartland state, which has the highest number of parliamentary seats.

Sources added that it has learnt that the saffron party has offered three to four seats to the RLD in Uttar Pradesh. However, both parties have not made any comments on the same so far. Sources further added that top leaders of both parties may formally hold a meeting in this regard. ETV Bharat tried to contact several leaders of the party, but there was no response.

Reportedly, the latest political development came in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar severing ties with the INDIA alliance.

