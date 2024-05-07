A day after alleging 'mental torture', Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Congress national media coordinator, Radhika Khera, who joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday alleged 'mental torture' and misbehaviour by her previous party leaders who included ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh.

A day before, Radhika resigned from the Congress and made some sensational claims against Chhattisgarh Congress media chairman Sushil Anand Shukla during a detailed press meet. Khera also narrated her ordeals at the hands of ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot came to her help despite repeated calls.

Khera also criticised the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sachin Pilot, for their silence regarding the mistreatment she faced after visiting the Ram temple. "After I visited the Ram temple, some party leaders misbehaved with me and when I asked for justice, be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, I always asked for justice and those who are accused are still holding positions in the party. Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about women empowerment, but when an injustice happened to a woman in his own party, he is silent," Khera said.

The former Chhattisgarh Congress leader claimed that the Congress began to "hate her" after she visited the Ayodhya Ram Temple and was reprimanded for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple.

Radhika alleged that she was locked inside a room and was manhandled inside the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office, after her April 25 visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple. "I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. I got exposed to this reality when I went to the Ram temple with my grandmother and after returning from there, I put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of my house and after that, the Congress party started hating me. Whenever I posted photos or videos, I was scolded and asked why did I visit Ayodhya when elections were under way," Khera said.