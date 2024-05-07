ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Heeramandi Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, on Tuesday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi at its party headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leader, Vinod Tawde.
File photo of actor Shekhar Suman(Photo: ANI)

Actor Shekhar Suman has entered politics. He joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on May 7.

Actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday at its party's headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leader, Vinod Tawde.

Shekhar Suman, basking in the glory of his latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has taken a new leap in his career by joining the BJP. In a social media video, Vinod Tawde, BJP's General Secretary, is seen warmly welcoming Suman into the saffron party.

Expressing his gratitude, Suman humbly attributes his decision to a higher power, saying, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here..."

Suman's web series Heeramandi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, premiered on Netflix earlier this month and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha, among others. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in the 1940s, Heeramandi is an epic story of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

The 61-year-old Patna-born actor is known for his films like Pati Parmeshwar, and Sansar. He rose to fame with a TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh. He is also known for playing character roles in various Bollywood movies like Sunny Deol starrer Tridev.

READ MORE

  1. Internet's New Favourite Taha Shah Visits Siddhivinayak Temple after Heeramandi Success - Watch
  2. Shekhar Suman to sue news channel for son's false suicide report
  3. SRK finds more industry support amid Aryan Khan's arrest: Fighter's son will fight back
Last Updated :20 hours ago

TAGGED:

SHEKHAR SUMANLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024SHEKHAR SUMAN JOINS BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.