Lok Sabha Election 2024: Heeramandi Actor Shekhar Suman Joins BJP

Actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday at its party's headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leader, Vinod Tawde.

Shekhar Suman, basking in the glory of his latest web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has taken a new leap in his career by joining the BJP. In a social media video, Vinod Tawde, BJP's General Secretary, is seen warmly welcoming Suman into the saffron party.

Expressing his gratitude, Suman humbly attributes his decision to a higher power, saying, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here..."

Suman's web series Heeramandi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, premiered on Netflix earlier this month and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha, among others. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in the 1940s, Heeramandi is an epic story of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

The 61-year-old Patna-born actor is known for his films like Pati Parmeshwar, and Sansar. He rose to fame with a TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh. He is also known for playing character roles in various Bollywood movies like Sunny Deol starrer Tridev.