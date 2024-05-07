Internet's New Favourite Taha Shah Visits Siddhivinayak Temple after Heeramandi Success - Watch

Taha Shah Badussha visits Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple after the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Video: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Taha Shah Badussha, the actor who portrayed the role of Tajdar Baloch in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. His visit was more than a personal pilgrimage. Following Heeramandi, Taha has become internet's new favourite and it was an opportunity for the actor to connect with his enthusiastic fans, who gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of him.

Taha Shah participated in the traditional rituals during his visit to the temple, offering prayers to the revered deity Ganpati Bappa, known for removing obstacles. This act is seen as a sign of humility and gratitude, reflecting Taha's deep respect for cultural practices and his desire to seek divine guidance as his fame continues to rise.

The period drama, which has been generating significant buzz among viewers, has been praised not only for its captivating storyline and dramatic ensembles but also for its bold casting choices, some of which have sparked controversy. In spite of this, Taha's performance has been praised widely, showcasing his ability to delight and connect with viewers.

Heeramandi, set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in the 1940s, is an epic tale of love, power, revenge, and freedom, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badussha in lead roles, alongside Shruti Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and Sharmin Segal playing key roles.

The eight-part period drama web series, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2022, has been receiving a mixed bag of reviews from fans and critics alike, with many praising its grandeur and others criticising its historical inaccuracies.