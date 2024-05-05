Watch: First REJECTED, Bhansali's 'Lucky Charm' Anuj Sharma 'Miraculously' Got Heeramandi role

Anuj Sharma Reveals How He Landed Role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi (ANI)

Mumbai: Actor Anuj Sharma, who is garnering praise for his portrayal of Hamid Mohsin Ali in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s inaugural series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, celebrates his third collaboration with the master storyteller. Reflecting on his experience, he shares an intriguing anecdote about securing the role in Bhansali's OTT debut.

Anuj delves into his time on the set of a Bhansali production, recounting the journey of landing the antagonist role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Initially facing rejection during auditions, fate took a turn when he received a call summoning him to meet Bhansali himself. Anuj reminisces, "I went to Film City and I met with Sir. He said in front of the whole unit that I was his lucky charm. This was a very big compliment for me."

In the series, Anuj breathes life into the character of Hamid, described as a patriotic figure with an unwavering devotion to the nation. Recollecting his conversation with Bhansali about the role, Anuj shares, "I remember meeting SLB, and he briefed me about the role. He told me this character is like a lion; when he roars, everything else goes silent."

Heeramandi delves into the cultural intricacies of its titular setting through the narratives of courtesans and their patrons. Boasting a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and more, the series offers a multifaceted exploration of love, power, and freedom against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle.