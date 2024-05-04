'Bhansali Was Just One Google Search Away...': Heeramandi Faces Backlash for Historical Inaccuracies

Hyderabad: Acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, premiered on May 1 on Netflix receiving mixed reviews. The series focuses on the lives of courtesans and nawabs in a prominent red-light district of undivided India. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal among others, the series has garnered attention, although not entirely for the reasons the makers might have hoped.

A viewer from Lahore took to social media to express disappointment with the show's portrayal of the historical period it depicts, citing inaccuracies in events, settings, and costumes. The X user began by noting the absence of the authentic essence of Heeramandi in the series, criticising the mismatch between the depicted landscape, language, attire and the actual historical context of 1940s Lahore.

The user pointed out the absence of the iconic Shahi Qila-Grand Mosque and the inaccurate depiction of the architecture and layout of Heeramandi's buildings. The user wrote, "To begin with, where exactly is it set? Lake Como? Amalfi Coast? The most evident landmark still visible from every building in today’s remnants of Heera Mandi is the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque’s doom and minarets skyline. If you call it Lahore, show Lahore." The user also criticised the choice of songs, claiming they did not reflect the music popular during that era.

Regarding costumes, the viewer lamented the glamorisation of the courtesans' attire, which she deemed unrealistic given the poverty and exploitation prevalent in Heeramandi. She argued that the filmmaker could have conducted thorough research to accurately represent the area and its inhabitants. "Bhansali was just one Google search away from this actual photo of ‘Diamond Bazar’," she tweeted.

While acknowledging the filmmaker's creative liberties, the viewer emphasised the importance of authenticity, especially when portraying a historically significant setting. She concluded by expressing disappointment with the lack of attention to detail and research, despite the project being Bhansali's passion project for over a decade.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar was billed as an epic saga exploring themes of love, power, revenge and freedom, but its reception highlights the challenges of balancing creative vision with historical accuracy.