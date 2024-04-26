Rekha Blesses Richa Chadha's Baby Bump in Heartwarming Gesture at Heeramandi Premiere -Watch

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Rekha Blesses Richa Chadha's Baby Bump in Heartwarming Gesture at Heeramandi Premiere

The Heeramandi premiere saw a rollout of B-town biggies. Amidst all the stars, an emotional moment between Rekha and Richa Chadha has caught the attention of netizens. Check out the video here.

Hyderabad: A star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited OTT debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was organised on Wednesday, with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan among those in attendance. A video of Rekha at the screening of the show greeting Richa Chadha has surfaced. In the video, Rekha can be seen sharing a heartwarming moment with the soon-to-be mother Richa.

Chadha, who plays the character Lajjo in the series, was showered with praise and love by Rekha after the Heeramandi screening. Rekha went on to kiss her belly as they two conversed. This emotional gesture has filled the internet with loved reactions from netizens.

Reacting to the now-viral video, a user commented: "So much warmth ❤️❤️❤️ no doubt she represents an Era ," followed by red heart emoticons. Another one wrote: "So sweet.. 2 of my favorites." Another one quipped: "Rekha ji is a good and very kind hearted lady❤️she always gives love to everyone like literally everywhere❤️Such a pure loving hearted lady she is ❤️❤️good health and long life to her."

In a recent interview after the premiere, Richa described their interaction, saying, "Receiving admiration and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I could not have asked for more validation; my heart is full. The Masaan actor continued, "Her kind words and affection for my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply moved. I'll never forget this night and her blessings. This encourages me to continue striving for greatness in my craft. She offered me the tightest hug, which totally overwhelmed me."

Talking about the series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and stars Richa, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The series will also mark Fardeen Khan's comeback. It is set to release on Netflix on May 1.

