From 'Magnificent Drama' to 'Absolutely Magical': Celeb Reactions to Heeramandi Roll-In

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on May 1. This marks a significant milestone in the career of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he makes his OTT debut. The series features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, alongside Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

During a special screening of the series held in Mumbai, A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and many others arrived for the event. A video has now surfaced, showcasing their reactions to the show. The clip, shared by Netflix India, features celebrities from the entertainment industry sharing their thoughts on the series.

Alia Bhatt, who has previously worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi and is set to reunite with him in Love & War, expressed her excitement about the show, saying she had been waiting for it since she heard about his involvement. She praised the opportunity to see his artistry on Netflix, where the entire world can experience it. Vicky Kaushal, who will also star in Love & War, was in awe of Bhansali's world-building capabilities, calling them "unmatchable."

Other celebrities like Vijay Varma described Heeramandi as a "magnificent drama". Shantanu Maheshwari, who worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi, praised the director's ability to bring out the best in his artists, saying it's a unique quality that only Bhansali possesses. Wamiqa Gabbi summed up the period drama in one word, saying, "sparkly." She added that the essence of Bhansali's epic filmmaking style was evident in the characters and stories.

Sayani Gupta was in love with the show, praising it as "beautiful," while Sharman Joshi described it as "absolutely magical." Ankita Lokhande and Adah Sharma were equally impressed, with the former calling it "fantastic" and the latter deeming it "larger than life."

Shweta Tripathi and Mini Mathur were also full of praise, with Mathur exclaiming that the series made her feel like she belonged to a 'wrong century'. Zayed Khan was struck by the show's grandeur, attributing its success to Bhansali's masterful direction. While Tanishaa Mukerji praised the visuals and drama as "phenomenal", Rohit Roy declared, "This is, according to me, India's answer to any epic made anywhere in the world."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Siddharth's Instagram Story)

Aditi's fiance, actor Siddharth took to his Instagram Story to share a screenshot from the series featuring his fiance, and wrote, "Acting, Music, Aesthetic, Drama. Grateful that we are living in The Age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. #heeramandi. A letter of Love and Freedom Told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerise the heart Music and verse that stir the soul. A work of Art that would make K Asif Saab proud. Love and Congratulations to the whole team. Now Streaming on Netflix."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of courtesans, comprising eight episodes that have garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. All episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.