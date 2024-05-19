BJP Going to Win Only One Seat in Up: Rahul Gandhi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP is winning only one seat in Uttar Pradesh. "Have you heard (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is winning only one BJP seat of Kyoto (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh," said Gandhi while addressing a joint poll meeting with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Prayagraj in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that he will turn Varanasi into Kyoto, a picturesque town in Japan. "The fight is to save the Constitution. The BJP and the RSS are attacking it, and I want to tell them that no power can tear and throw the Constitution away," Gandhi said while waiving a copy of the Indian Constitution.

Gandhi reiterated the promises made by the Congress and appealed to vote for the party's candidate. "We are going to make a law for an MSP of farm produce and we will also provide support to the unemployed youth," he added. "We will throw the Agniveer scheme into the garbage and provide recruitment in the armed forces as it used to be done before," Gandhi said.

Speaking before Gandhi, Yadav alleged that the BJP is after people's lives and the Constitution. "The BJP put our lives in danger with the Covid vaccine and now wants to destroy the Constitution," Yadav said. Yadav promised that jobs will be be provided to the youth after the INDIA bloc government is formed.

"We will take back the Agniveer scheme of recruitment in the armed force and will provide permanent jobs," Yadav said. Ujjawal Raman Singh is contesting from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. He is pitted against BJP's Neeraj Tripathi. Polling in Allahabad is to be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.