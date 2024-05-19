ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shreyas Talpade's Psychological Thriller Kartam Bhugtam to Be Screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz starrer Kartam Bhugtam will be screened at at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The psychological thriller helmed by Soham P Shah hit the screens on May 17.
Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz (Film poster)

Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz starrer Kartam Bhugtam will be screened at at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The psychological thriller helmed by Soham P Shah hit the screens on May 17.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Soham P Shah's psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam, featuring Shreyas Talpade, Aksha Pardasany, Madhoo, and Vijay Raaz, is set to be screened for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The screening will take place at both the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road.

Expressing his gratitude, Soham told a newswire, "We are incredibly honored that officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have expressed their interest in seeing Kartam Bhugtam. This is a significant validation for the entire team who poured their hearts into this film. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to share our work with such a distinguished audience."

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The special recognition follows the film's theatrical release on May 17. Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. remarked, "This is a momentous occasion for us, as having Kartam Bhugtam screened for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Kartam Bhugtam, which delves into the theme of karma, follows the story of NRI Dev Joshi, portrayed by Shreyas Talpade, whose life takes a turn when he encounters the renowned astrologer Anna, played by Vijay Raaz, while trying to consolidate his late father's assets.

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews, with praise particularly directed towards the performances of Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, who were credited with enhancing the film's impact.

Read More

  1. Shreyas Talpade recalls his resurrection from 'clinical death' following heart attack
  2. Shreyas Talpade reveals he was the 'second choice' for most of his films
  3. Kapkapii: Shreyas Talpade Reunites with Tusshar Kapoor for Horror Comedy

TAGGED:

KARTAM BHUGTAM RASHTRAPATI BHAVANSHREYAS TALPADEVIJAY RAAZKARTAM BHUGTAM SCREENING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.