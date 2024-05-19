Shreyas Talpade's Psychological Thriller Kartam Bhugtam to Be Screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Soham P Shah's psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam, featuring Shreyas Talpade, Aksha Pardasany, Madhoo, and Vijay Raaz, is set to be screened for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officials at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The screening will take place at both the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road.

Expressing his gratitude, Soham told a newswire, "We are incredibly honored that officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have expressed their interest in seeing Kartam Bhugtam. This is a significant validation for the entire team who poured their hearts into this film. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to share our work with such a distinguished audience."

The special recognition follows the film's theatrical release on May 17. Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. remarked, "This is a momentous occasion for us, as having Kartam Bhugtam screened for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Kartam Bhugtam, which delves into the theme of karma, follows the story of NRI Dev Joshi, portrayed by Shreyas Talpade, whose life takes a turn when he encounters the renowned astrologer Anna, played by Vijay Raaz, while trying to consolidate his late father's assets.

Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews, with praise particularly directed towards the performances of Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, who were credited with enhancing the film's impact.