Kapkapii: Shreyas Talpade Reunites with Tusshar Kapoor for Horror Comedy

Hyderabad: The makers of the forthcoming horror comedy film featuring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor as the lead actors dropped the official title of the film on Thursday. The flick has been titled Kapkapiii revealed the makers. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, renowned for his work on movies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, with the script penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, this movie promises to bring a refreshing change for viewers seeking a break from thrillers and patriotic stories.

Talpade shared that amidst the current trend of dark and patriotic themes in cinema, this genuine horror comedy will deliver a mix of laughter and spine-chilling moments, catering to diverse audience preferences. In a statement, Talpade, who recently experienced a heart attack in December 2023, expressed his joy at reuniting with his Golmaal co-star Kapoor and director Sivan, drawing parallels to working with close family members and reflecting on the enhanced performance maturity that comes with years of experience.

Kapoor, also collaborating again with Sivan after their work on the 2005 film Kya Kool Hai Hum, welcomed the opportunity to portray a fresh character in Kapkapiii, praising the script and the positive dynamic within the team. He emphasized the unique aspects of his character in this comedy-horror film, distinct from his previous roles.

Apart from Talpade and Kapoor, the movie also features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. Produced by Jayesh Patel under Bravo Entertainment, Kapkapiii guarantees an entertaining mix of horror and comedy with an exciting ensemble cast.