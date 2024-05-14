5-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana

Vikarabad: A five-month-old baby was mauled to death by a pet dog in Basaveshwarnagar of Tandur Mandal in Telangana's Vikarabad district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Sainath was playing in the house while his parents were out for work. Based on the complaint of his mother, Karankot Police have registered a case in this connection.

According to police Sainath's parents, Neelum Dathu and Lavanya, residents of Mahabubnagar district, work as labourers at Nagabhushanam polishing unit near Gautapur.

Dathu was working at the unit and Lavanya had gone out to buy some essential items while Sainath was playing at home. The dog, which was a pet of the unit's owner, entered the house and attacked the baby.

Hearing Sainath's screams, his mother rushed into the house and found the child lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the mother-child care centre of the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

This incident has created a stir in the locality and questions are being raised on the rise in incidents of dog attacks. The unit owner has reportedly killed the dog after hearing that it had attacked the child.

On information, Karankot SI Vithal Reddy along with his team reached the spot for inspection. "Based on the complaint filed by the child's mother, a case has been registered and investigation is underway," Reddy said.