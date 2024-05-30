Bihar: Five Employees Engaged in Election Work in Bhojpur Died Due to Heatstroke

Bhojpur (Bihar): At least five employees engaged in Lok Sabha 2024 election work died due to heatstroke in Bhojpur district of Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

Five employees fainted while doing election work. They were rushed to the Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment but the doctors declared them dead on arrival, officials added.

Officials also said that over 12 others are admitted to a government hospital due to heatstroke and their condition is slated to be critical.

Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar confirmed the death of three employees. "Three employees have died due to heat wave. However, it is also our responsibility to conduct Lok Sabha polls. Due to summer and heat wave, there will be a medical patrolling team around every polling booth. Separate wards will be made for heat wave patients in the Sadar Hospital and local block hospitals. Apart from this, food and accommodation arrangements are also being made in view of the heat," the District Magistrate said.

Voting will be held Ara Lok Sabha on June 1 and so employees have been reaching polling booths and dispatch centers from Thursday, May 30.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Ram, a class IV employee from Shivganj Ambedkar Colony, Dhanraj Singh, a home guard Jawan, who came to Ara from Gopalganj, Ravindra Bhushan, a semi-government employee from Nala Mor in Ara, MD Yasin, a class IV employee from Nawada Road and Sanjay Kumar Singh, an irrigation department employee from Muzaffarpur, officials added.

Apart from this, a member of the state committee has died in the office of CPI (ML) located in Bhobhaan market. The deceased has been identified as Vishnudev Yadav, a resident of Champaran, officials added.