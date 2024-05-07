Tigers, Leopards in Corbett National Park Face Threat from Stray Dogs

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Generally dogs face a threat from tigers, but in Corbett National Park, tigers are in danger from stray dogs. Yes, the reason for this is a virus. Hence, tigers are in danger from dogs. The virus is identified as canine distemper, which spreads among dogs. In this backdrop, if a tiger or a leopard hunts these dogs, they can also catch this virus. Therefore, the Corbett administration has received government permission to protect the tigers and leopards from the canine distemper virus.

The SOP issued for tiger reserves across the country: Tigers in the country are under threat from dogs. Sensing this danger, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued a Standard Operating System (SOP) for all the tiger reserves of the country. Therefore, instructions have now been issued to vaccinate and castrate the stray dogs living in the villages adjacent to the Tiger Reserve.

Efforts to save tigers and leopards from Canine Distemper Virus: Tigers are not in any direct danger from dogs, but a virus called Canine Distemper Virus, which is spread by dogs, can also affect tigers. The project to save tigers and leopards from canine distemper virus has received approval from the government. Now soon vaccination of dogs will be started in the landscape areas adjacent to Corbett National Park.

Canine Distemper Virus is dangerous: Stray dogs can spread Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) disease to other wildlife like tigers and leopards in the forest. Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) disease is transmitted from dogs to wildlife. When tigers and leopards hunt them, the dangerous virus reaches them. This disease affects the brain. The symptoms of this disease are high fever and paralysis can occur. After which the animals die. Seeing the danger of the disease, the NTCA and the forest department have become alert.

Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Dheeraj Pandey said that the Corbett administration is already on alert mode regarding the canine distemper virus. He said that cases of death of tigers and lions due to the canine distemper virus have been reported in different parks. In Nepal also, four Bengal tigers died due to this virus. In such a scenario, to stop this, a project was launched, which has been approved.

Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand is the first park, which has received approval for this. He said that the process of vaccinating the stray dogs living in Corbett National Park and surrounding areas will be started soon. Along with that, a disease surveillance protocol will also be started. So that, this disease can be prevented from spreading among tigers.

