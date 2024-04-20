Two Minor Cousins Gang-Raped in Ranchi; 3 Accused, Including 2 Juveniles, Held

Ranchi: Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by three boys while returning from a fair in Ranchi, a police official said on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused, two of them are minors.

The incident that took place in Mandar police station area of the district on Thursday night came to light after mother of one of the victims lodged a police complaint on Friday. According to the complainant, her daughter had gone to visit a fair at Chanho with her cousin on Thursday. On their way, they were joined by two of their male friends, the victim's mother told police.

She said that while returning home, the two girls were taken to an empty house near the forest adjoining Khalari-Bijupada road, where they were gang-raped. The accused then made a call to one of their friends and called him to the spot. After which, he too raped the girls.

Meanwhile, when the two girls did not return home till late at night, the family members went out to search for them. They searched for a long time in the nearby areas but could not trace them.

On the other hand, one of the victims managed to escape from the house at midnight. While running home, she met her family members and narrated the entire episode. Early next morning, the family members went to Mandar police station and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Mandar police initiated an investigation and recovered the second victim from the forest near Khalari-Bijupada road later in the day.

Mandar circle inspector Jai Prakash Rana said that all three accused were arrested on charge of raping two minor girls after the matter was reported. Among the three, two are minors and have been detained while one has been sent to jail, Rana said.