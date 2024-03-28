Bihar: Two Minor Girls Gang-Raped in Vaishali

Vaishali (Bihar): Two minor girls, who were going to the market, were allegedly gang-raped by six to seven boys, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that the the incident took place in a village in the jurisdiction of Mahua police station. "One of the victim was going to the market along with her friend. Six to seven boys stopped the two and then gang raped them. Medical examination of the victim has been done. Following a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered," said Surabh Suman, SDPO Mahua.

Police sources said that the main accused is a relative of one of the victim. "The Vaishali Police have arrested the main accused and are on the look out for other accused, who are absconding," police sources added.

According to police sources, the main accused will be produced in the court and police will seek his remand. "All the other accused would be soon apprehended," they added.

