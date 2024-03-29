Uttarakhand Madrassa Cook Gang-Raped by 3 Staff, Later Suffers Miscarriage: Cops

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Three men allegedly gang-raped a woman and impregnated her in Dehradun, police said on Friday. The victim said she suffered a miscarriage a few ago, police added.

Police have registered a case against the accused on the basis of the woman's complaint lodged at Sahaspur police station in Dehradun.

The woman, who works as a cook in a madrassa, alleged that two teachers and the manager gang-raped her after drugging her. In her complaint, she alleged that the accused had offered her tea after spiking it. Then, the three had allegedly raped her. When she regained her consciousness and started protesting against the incident, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.

The woman told police that she returned home after the incident but a few days later, her health condition started deteriorating. She said that she went to a doctor and following a health examination, she was found to be pregnant. However, she had later suffered a miscarriage, she added.

Sahaspur police station in-charge Mukesh Tyagi said a case of gang-rape has been registered on the basis of the complaint. "The woman said she was gang-raped and suffered a miscarriage. Investigations have been handed over to the female sub-inspector. Searches have been launched for the three," Tyagi said.