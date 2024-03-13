Seven Arrested for abducting, gang-raping Minor girl Gang at Temple Festival in Tirupur

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu): Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for the sexual assault and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tirupur. According to police, the victim, who is a second-year student at a polytechnic college in Dharapuram and hails from the Vellakovil region, came to see a car parade on Saturday night during a temple festival in the neighborhood.

The girl was then led to a private location by two people who engaged in a discussion with her, promising to film and upload her dance on their social media channel. They then began misbehaving with her under the guise of filming.

Later, five more youths dragged the girl away forcefully and raped her. Her mother found her missing and started searching for her. Her relatives were informed and the search was intensified. Meanwhile, the minor returned home the next morning and revealed that she had been gang-raped.

Following a complaint from the victim's parents, the accused individuals were detained by the Kangeyam All Women Police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Following the complaint on March 11, Prabhakar from Vellakovil and Manikandan from Semmandapalayam were arrested.

After interrogating them intensely, Dinesh (27) and Balasubramaniam (30) of Moolanoor Mambadi, Naveen Kumar (26) of Vellakovil AP Putur, Nandakumar (30) of Mailrangam, Satish (28) of Bharati Nagar, Tamilchelvan were arrested on March 12, Tuesday, by the Special Police. Later, police from Kangeyam Women's Police Station produced all seven of them in court and imprisoned them.