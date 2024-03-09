Tribal Woman Gangraped at Jharkhand's Sahibganj; 3 Accused Arrested

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) : There is no let-up in rape incidents in Jharkhand. The uproar over the gang rape of a foreign woman in Dumka and of an orchestra artist from Chhattisgarh in Palamu has not calmed down yet. Now, another case of gang rape has come to light from Sahibganj where a middle-aged tribal woman returning after selling goods at the fair was allegedly raped by three youths.

The incident took place late Thursday night in the Borio police station area. According to the information received here, late on Thursday evening, a 45-year-old tribal woman had gone to sell liquor at the football tournament fair organized in Mangrutikar. After the fair, at night, the woman was returning to her home via Bahiyar with three youths from the same village. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the darkness, three youths forced themselves on the woman and allegedly raped her.

After the incident, the victim reached Borio police station on Friday morning and complained about the matter. As soon as information about the incident was received, police station in-charge trainee DSP Rupak Kumar Singh formed a team and started action and arrested the three accused. In-charge trainee DSP Rupak Kumar Singh said that on the written application of the victim, case number 21/24 has been registered and three accused Buddhinath Murmu, Suresh Hembram, Babu alias Parata Tudu have been arrested and sent to jail in judicial custody.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. The case is being investigated. This is the third incident of gang rape in the last few days, which has dealt a big moral blow to Jharkhand.