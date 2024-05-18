ETV Bharat / state

Aurangzeb's Soul Has Crept Into Congress: Adityanath on Inheritance Tax

author img

By PTI

Published : May 18, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance, and said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party. He said the inheritance tax is like the 'jizya' tax imposed by Aurangzeb.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Maharashtra (Photo: X@myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the inheritance tax is like the 'jizya' tax imposed by Aurangzeb.

Malegaon (Maharashtra): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its alleged proposal to introduce inheritance, and said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's soul has crept into the grand old party. He said the inheritance tax is like the 'jizya' tax imposed by Aurangzeb.

Addressing a rally in Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, he said the BJP is contesting elections not merely for power but to build a developed India. "There should be no doubt that Narendra Modi is coming back once again as the prime minister," Adityanath asserted. "Inheritance tax is like jizya imposed by Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's soul has crept into Congress," Adityanath said.

The jizya tax was imposed by Aurangzeb on non-Muslim citizens. The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya symbolises the sentiments of 140 crore people of India, he said, adding that Lord Ram will ensure that the opposition bloc doesn't come to power to destroy his temple in Ayodhya. He said that before 2014, there used to be riots before every Hindu festival.

"I ask those who are pro-Pakistan to go and beg in that country. There is no place in India for those who shower praise on that nation," Adityanath said.

TAGGED:

YOGI ADITYANATHAURANGZEBYOGI ADITYANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.