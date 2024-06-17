ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Sweet Family Meal with Ishaan Khatter and his Rumored Girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen enjoying a family meal with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. A video showed Shahid's affectionate gesture of opening the car door for Mira, and the couple's warm interaction with Ishaan and Chandni during their outing.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's with Ishaan Khatter and his Rumored Girlfriend Chandni Bainz (Photo: ANI, Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stand out as one of the most beloved and admired couples in the film industry. On Monday, the duo was spotted enjoying a family feast outing with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, along with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram showcased Shahid's endearing display of husbandly devotion as he opened the car door for his wife, Mira. The lovely pair then made their way to the cafe, exuding warmth and togetherness. The video also featured a reunion with Shahid's brother Ishaan, as they exchanged warm hugs and bright smiles.

For this special family meal, Shahid opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble, pairing a grey t-shirt with denim pants. Mira, on the other hand, stunned in a vibrant floral dress, accessorised with subtle makeup and open hair.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter was seen accompanying his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz as they stepped out in the city. The Dhadak actor sported a white t-shirt paired with shorts and matching sneakers. Chandni looked chic in an all-black outfit, that she paired with white sneakers and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The rumoured couple, Ishaan and Chandni, have been making headlines with their blossoming romance, despite maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the speculation surrounding their relationship. However, their frequent public appearances have only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans and onlookers alike intrigued.

