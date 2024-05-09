ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Virat Kohli Makes Guest Appearance In Podcast Featuring Kagiso Rabada

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

Virat Kohli made an guest appearence in Rabada's podcast.
File Photo: Virat Kohli(Source: AP)

Virat Kohli is known for being an animated personality off the field and he often pulls off the antics which entertain the audiences. India’s ace batter generated such a moment on a podcast named 'Willow Talk' where Kagiso Rabada was interacting with the host.

Hyderabad: India’s ace batter Virat Kohli is often known for his funny antics on and off the field. The former India skipper often makes headlines with the acts he pulls off on the ground as well as outside the stadium. Recently, Kohli gave a glimpse of his fun persona as he gatecrashed a podcast named ‘Willow Talk’ where Kagiso Rabada was the guest.

In a video going viral on the internet, during his interaction of the podcast, Rabada got an surprise guest in form of the Virat Kohli, who was dancing in front him according to the South African pacer. Later on, Kohli got engaged in a fun banter with the the 28-year-old where Rabada said that he is considered as a weak bowler by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter.

The RCB opener is going strong in the IPL 2024 with his sublime form, The right-handed batter has amassed 542 runs from 11 innings with an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08 with one hundred and four fifties. He also played a knock of 77 runs in the fixture against Punjab Kings in the tournament.

Rabada and Kohli will be up against each other when RCB and PBKS (Punjab Kings) will lock horns on Thursday A victory will be necessary for both the teams as they need it to be alive in the race to the playoffs and Kohli will be raring to go and play a scintillating knock when the two teams take the field.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: Virat Shouldn’t Have Said It, Says Wasim Akram on Gavaskar vs Kohli Saga
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Why reply If You Don’t Care About Outside Noise’, Gavaskar Slams Virat Kohli
  3. Anushka Sharma Makes First Public Appearance after Son's Birth as She Cheers on Virat Kohli at IPL
Last Updated :22 hours ago

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLIKAGISO RABADARCB VS PBKSIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.