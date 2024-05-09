Watch: Virat Kohli Makes Guest Appearance In Podcast Featuring Kagiso Rabada

Hyderabad: India’s ace batter Virat Kohli is often known for his funny antics on and off the field. The former India skipper often makes headlines with the acts he pulls off on the ground as well as outside the stadium. Recently, Kohli gave a glimpse of his fun persona as he gatecrashed a podcast named ‘Willow Talk’ where Kagiso Rabada was the guest.

In a video going viral on the internet, during his interaction of the podcast, Rabada got an surprise guest in form of the Virat Kohli, who was dancing in front him according to the South African pacer. Later on, Kohli got engaged in a fun banter with the the 28-year-old where Rabada said that he is considered as a weak bowler by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter.

The RCB opener is going strong in the IPL 2024 with his sublime form, The right-handed batter has amassed 542 runs from 11 innings with an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08 with one hundred and four fifties. He also played a knock of 77 runs in the fixture against Punjab Kings in the tournament.

Rabada and Kohli will be up against each other when RCB and PBKS (Punjab Kings) will lock horns on Thursday A victory will be necessary for both the teams as they need it to be alive in the race to the playoffs and Kohli will be raring to go and play a scintillating knock when the two teams take the field.