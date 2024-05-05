Anushka Sharma Makes First Public Appearance after Son's Birth as She Cheers on Virat Kohli at IPL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, made her first public appearance since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli, at the cricket stadium in Bengaluru. Anushka was seen cheering for her husband and his IPL team- the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they faced the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Photos of Anushka's radiant smile and fervent support for Virat's team swiftly went viral on various social media platforms, generating excitement and appreciation from fans all over the world. Her presence in the stands enhanced the excitement of the IPL match. Her charming reactions, particularly when Virat scored sixes and just got saved from a run-out, rapidly went viral, grabbing the attention of netizens who filled social media with love and appreciation for the duo.

While this was her first public appearance since Akaay's birth, Anushka was recently seen during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB teammates for an intimate dinner party. Faf du Plessis, a player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, tweeted a snapshot of the party, with Anushka celebrating her birthday with the close-knit group.

On her birthday, Virat expressed his genuine feelings for her in a lovely Instagram message, thanking her for her constant support and affection. Their love story began with a chance encounter during a shampoo ad in 2013 and grew into a wonderful connection that culminated in their wedding in 2017. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and the birth of their boy, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anushka is prepping for her highly awaited film, Chakda Xpress, which depicts the life of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film marks her return to the big screen after a four-year absence since her last performance in Zero.