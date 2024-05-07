IPL 2024: Virat Shouldn’t Have Said It, Says Wasim Akram on Gavaskar vs Kohli Saga

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has reacted to the Virat Kohli vs Sunil Gavaskar saga saying that the star India batter should have avoided saying what he did.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been low-profile in terms of controversy but the tournament witnessed a debate between Virat Kohli and legendary Sunil Gavaskar recently. Kohli expressed his resentment against the continuous criticism over his struggle and strike rate while facing spinners by the commentators and experts. Replying to Kohli’s comments, Gavaskar had said that why is he replying to the outside noise if it doesn’t matter.

Former Pakistan speedster, Wasim Akram has now reacted to the whole issue saying Kohli should have avoided saying what he said around his criticism.

"Both are greats. Sunny bhai, as a cricketer, as a human being, I know him off the field. As a commentator, he has been doing it for God knows how many years, probably for more than two and a half decades. And coming to the great man, Virat Kohli, he is a top player, a modern great. In fact, he is an all-time great in history, given the kind of performances he has had. But I think Virat shouldn't have said it," Akram told SportsKeeda.

This isn’t the first instance when Gavaskar and Kohli had a conflict with each other. In IPL 2020, after Kohli was dismissed on a low score in the match against Punjab Kings, Gavaskar had stated that Kohli’s only practice during lockdown was to face Rohit Sharma's bowling referring to a video where the two were seen playing cricket on their terrace.