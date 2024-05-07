ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: Virat Shouldn’t Have Said It, Says Wasim Akram on Gavaskar vs Kohli Saga

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Wasim Akram remarked on Kohli vs Gavaskar saga
File Photo: Wasim Akram(Source: IANS)

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has remarked that Virat Kohli should have refrained himself from saying what he did. Kohli recently hit back at the commentators and experts criticising his struggle for spin and strike rate while Sunil Gavaskar also responded to it saying why is he replying to the outside noise if it doesn’t matter for the players.

"Both are greats. Sunny bhai, as a cricketer, as a human being, I know him off the field. As a commentator, he has been doing it for God knows how many years, probably for more than two and a half decades. And coming to the great man, Virat Kohli, he is a top player, a modern great. In fact, he is an all-time great in history, given the kind of performances he has had. But I think Virat shouldn't have said it," Akram told SportsKeeda.

This isn’t the first instance when Gavaskar and Kohli had a conflict with each other. In IPL 2020, after Kohli was dismissed on a low score in the match against Punjab Kings, Gavaskar had stated that Kohli’s only practice during lockdown was to face Rohit Sharma's bowling referring to a video where the two were seen playing cricket on their terrace.

