WATCH: Rinku Singh and KKR Coach Shake their legs on 'Ole Ole' tunes Ahead of IPL 2024

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were seen having a lot of fun on Wednesday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as the franchise posted a lot of photos and videos from the event on social media. Especially, the video in which batter Rinku Singh and coach Chandrakant Pandit were seen dancing to the tunes of a popular Bollywood song ‘Ole Ole’.

The special video of Rinku and Chandrakant included the footage of the duo shaking their leg on the song with some entertaining moves. The duo got a lot of claps and cheers for their performance on the dance floor to the song from the movie Dillagi. The two then shared a hug at the end of the video. The mood in the camp looked jolly and it looked like the unit is bonding quite well. KKR uploaded the video with the caption "Dancing with the stars."

Spin bowler Suyash Sharam sang a melodious song from the movie ‘Animal’ in the event. Mitchell Starc was seen taking photos with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Anukul Roy.

Earlier, the franchise hosted a Knight Unplugged event and famous Bollywood singer Usha Utthup attended the event. The team also launched their new jersey for the season.

Starc will be KKR’s go-to man in the bowling unit as they have acquired the services of the left-hand seamer for a whooping amount of INR 24.75 Crores. The team will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in there on Saturday to kick off their campaign in the tournament.