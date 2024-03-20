IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami's replacement

Hyderabad: 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have added Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier to the squad as a replacement for injured pacer spearhead Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem. He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

The 33-year-old has not played competitive cricket since last year's ICC ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, which India lost by six wickets against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 32-year-old Warrier has played five IPL matches since 2019 and has picked up only two wickets. However, he has been quite economical, leaking runs at an economy of 7.88.

"Shami, the veteran Indian pacer recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering," an official statement said. "His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of Rs 50 Lac," it added.

Earlier, Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that Shami successfully underwent surgery on February 26, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the IPL 2024.

GT will be Warrier's fourth IPL franchise, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. GT will play their IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.