IPL 2024 | Glenn Maxwell Mimicks Virat Kohli’s Practice Session in Nets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Royal Challengers Bangalore had their training session on Wednesday at the Chepauk stadium and Glenn Maxwell came up with a hilarious moment when he imitated Virat Kohli’s batting. Not only Kohli, but Maxwell was also seen copying Faf du Plessis’ batting style ahead of the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

The social media handle of the Indian Premier League posted a video of the same on X, formerly known as Twitter. Kohli was playing in beast mode as he was fluently timing his strokes in the nets. The Indian star batter looked in fine touch after coming from a long break and he unleashed a variety of shots during the session.

However, Maxwell was in fun mode during the session and he started imitating Kohli’s batting style and his antics. Siraj also joined the fun later and started imitating Kohli’s style. Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper showed monk-like focus and wasn’t bothered by what was happening behind the wicket. IPL posted a video on their handle with the caption "Watch your back, Virat Kohli. RCB fans rate Glenn Maxwell's Virat Kohli's impression from 1-10."

Going into the season, RCB will be looking to end their trophy drought. The team will play their opening game against CSK and defeating the defending champions in the opening clash might give a huge boost to their morale. They won their first league title in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) recently and would like their men’s team to achieve the same feat this season under the leadership of du Plessis.