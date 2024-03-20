IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announce Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday announced Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Sri Lanka's left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury.

Madushanka was roped in by MI during the IPL mini-auction ahead of the upcoming season for Rs 4.6 crore, having shone during the ICC ODI World Cup last year, claiming 21 wickets in nine meetings.

Maphaka has joined the squad for his base price of Rs 50 lakh and he has the distinction of being one of the youngest player both domestic and overseas to be a part of the IPL.

"South Africa's 17 year old Kwena Maphaka shot into the limelight at the U19 World Cup earlier this year where he was awarded the Player of the Tournament for picking 21 wickets. The left armer’s 21 wickets are the most ever by a pace bowler in an edition of the U19 World Cup," Mumbai Indian said in a media statement.

"He will share the dressing room with two of the best bowlers in world cricket – Lasith Malinga, Bowling Coach and Jasprit Bumrah - putting him on a path of learning, development and building on that knowledge," the statement added.

Maphaka spearheaded South Africa's attack as they made the semi-finals in home conditions. The 17-year old has already represented South Africa A and South Africa Emerging teams.

Maphaka already is capable of generating serious pace and has a very mean bouncer that is known to hurry the batters up. He debuted for the South Africa U19 team at 15 and has already played in two U19 World Cups. He is capable of touching speeds of 140kph and his death bowling and yorkers were a standout too at the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

He still is in his final year of high school. A talented all-round sportsman, Maphaka has also had success in tennis and hockey. He hails from the same school as Kagiso Rabada - St. Stithians.

MI plays its IPL 2024 opening match versus last season's runner-up, Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad on March 24 under their new skipper Hardik Pandya.