Shubman Gill Becomes Second Fastest Indian To Score 3,000 Runs In IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill became the second fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 history. He achieved this astounding feat during the clash between GT and formidable Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

He reached the landmark in his 94th inning in the cash-rich league.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill became the second-fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the astounding feat during the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Gill crossed the 3,000-run mark in his 94th innings and also became the joint-third fastest with the Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner to achieve the milestone in the cash-rich league. Before the match against RR, he had amassed 2973 runs from 93 innings at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 134.83. He has also amassed three centuries and 19 fifties in the tournament.

The 24-year-old completed 3,000 runs in IPL when he scored his 27th run of the innings against RR. He took a single off Yuzvendra Chahal on the penultimate ball of the 8th over to reach the milestone.

Veteran West Indies player Chris Gayle holds the record to be the fastest batter to rack up 3000 runs in the history of the coveted tournament. He took just 75 innings to achieve the milestone while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul is in the second position by reaching the landmark in 80 innings.

Earlier, Gill became the first player to hit 1500 runs for Gujarat Titans. He achieved the feat during his side's game against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 04.

Gill, who has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), stands out as the sole player to hit a century for Gujarat Titans. His three hundreds, all came last season and contributed significantly to taking his side to the summit clash. He also won the orange cap with 890 runs in 17 innings.

In five games of the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL, the GT skipper has amassed 183 runs at an average of 45.75 and at an impressive strike rate of 147.58. He has also scored a half-century.

