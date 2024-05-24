ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mumbai Court Sentences Step-Father to Death in Murder of Actor Laila Khan, 5 Others

author img

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

With 40 witnesses testifying against Tak, the court deliberated on the severity of his crimes before delivering the death sentence. This verdict concludes a lengthy legal process following the gruesome discovery of the victims' decomposed bodies.

Mumbai Court Sentences Step-Father to Death in Murder of Actor Laila Khan, 5 Others
Representational Image (File Photo)

Mumbai: The sessions court here on Friday sentenced Parvez Tak to death in the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and four siblings. Additional sessions judge Sachin Pawar had on May 9 found Tak guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, among other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of his sentence was decided on Friday. Tak was the third husband of Laila's mother, Selina. The actor, her mother and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011.

The killings came to light a few months later when the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Tak. The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later. The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties and then killed Laila and her four siblings. The prosecution examined 40 witnesses against Tak.

TAGGED:

LAILA KHAN FATHER DEATH SENTENCEACTOR LAILA KHAN DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.