Letter Recovered From Slain Naxalite in Jharkhand and the Love Story of Area Commander Budhram Munda

Khunti: Budhram Munda, a 25-year-old youth from Charisud Hembram village in Jharkhand's Khunti wrote a letter to his girlfriend seeking one year's time for their marriage. On Thursday, a few pages of the letter ended up in the hands of police while the remaining pages got lost in the forest area as Maoist Munda was killed in a fierce encounter with the security forces in Chaibasa district. This is the story of Naxalite area commander Budhram Munda whose killing in the Thursday's encounter also ended the unique affair.



Budhram Killed in Police Encounter

A police spokesperson said that they had received inputs that Maoists Amit Munda alias Lambu, Prabhat Munda alias Mukhiya along with their squad members were planning attacks by making the dense forests adjacent to Khunti as their hideout. Acting on the inputs on Thursday afternoon, a joint team of Cobra 209, Khunti and Chaibasa district police launched a search operation against the Naxalites which turned into an encounter in which Naxalite Budhram Munda was killed by the security forces.

Naxalite Area Commander Budhram Munda Killed in Jharkhand encounter (ETV Bharat)



Budhram and the Love Letters

Sources said that Budhram and his girlfriend had been communicating with each other through letters and Budhram had sought one year's time to marry his girlfriend. But fate had other plans as Budhram ended up being killed in an encounter under Karaikela police station limits of Chaibasa district ending the love affair.

Part of the love letter recovered from Naxalite Area Commander Budhram Munda Killed in Jharkhand encounter (ETV Bharat)



Love Letter Recovered From Pocket

Police recovered a love letter from the pocket of slain Naxalite Budhram Munda. Police said Budhram had asked for one year's time to marry his girlfriend. Only a few pages of the letter came into the hands of the police, the remaining pages got lost somewhere in the forest. It is through these pages that the love story of a Naxalite came to light.

Part of the love letter recovered from Naxalite Area Commander Budhram Munda Killed in Jharkhand encounter (ETV Bharat)

Naxalite Budhram Munda, was the son of Ashim Munda, resident of Charisud Hembram village of Adki police station area of Khunti. According to police sources, Budhram was in love with a girl from the same village even before joining the Naxalite organization, but due to some reasons he moved towards Maoism. Gradually he joined Amit Munda and later with wanted Naxalite Prabhat Munda. For the last seven years he has been carrying out Naxalite activities in the area. The Naxalite organization had made him the area commander of the area only a year ago.