IPL 2024: Shubman Gill becomes first player to score 1500 runs for Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill became the first player to hit 1500 runs for Gujarat Titans in the history of the Indian Premier League. He reached the remarkable landmark during his side's game against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Gill achieved this feat in his 38th IPL game for Gujarat and achieved this milestone when he scored his 52nd run of the innings. Interestingly, Gill is the only GT batter, who has amassed over 1000 runs for the franchise while the former skipper Hardik Pandya is the second in the list with 833 runs in 31 matches.

Notably, the 24-year-old is the only player to smash a century for Gujarat. He has smashed three hundred for the franchise and all of them have come in the previous season. With this incredible performance, Gill took the honours of winning the orange cap last season with 890 runs in 17 innings.

Gill’s run tally was the second-highest by a batter in a single edition of the tournament, with only Virat Kohli leading the chart with more - 973 runs during the 2016 IPL. The right-hand batter has scored only 75 runs in the first three games of the ongoing edition of the IPL, averaging 25 and at a strike rate of 136.36 including a fifty.

Gill was part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the IPL in 2022.