IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in a lop-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) game played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Put into bat, Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 206 for 6 on the board in their 20 overs as their batters took the Gujarat Titans attack to task.

Then the CSK bowlers led by pacer Deepak Chahar (2 for 28) put a disciplined show and restricted GT to 143 for 8 to record an easy win. Gujarat Titans were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Chahar was ably supported by Mustafizur Rahman (2 for 30), Tushar Deshpande (2 for 21), Daryl Mitchell (1 for 18) and Matheesha Pathirana (1 for 29).

This was CSK's second successive win, while it was Gujarat Titans first loss of the tournament after they had won their opening game against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. This was the biggest defeat for Gujarat Titans in terms of runs.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that CSK outplayed his team when they were batting and their execution was on the spot.

Here are updates from the match

Over 20 (143/8)

Umesh Yadav smashed a towering six on the penultimate ball of the game, which would help his side improve the NRR. But CSK was all over the Gujarat Titans as they restricted the opponents to 143/8 and registered a comfortable 63 run win.

Mustafizur Rahman, who was bowling his final over, conceded seven runs. Rahman ended with fine figures of 2 for 30 and played his role to perfection.

Matheesha Pathirana was right on the money as he conceded just seven runs of the 18th over as all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was unable to play the big shots. The Chepauk crowd cheered the home side.

Next to be dismissed was all-rounder Rashid Khan, who gave a sitter to Rachin Ravindra at deep mid-wicket off Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm speedster conceded only one run of the 17th over as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was inching closer to registering their second successive win.

Pacer Tushan Deshpande struck on the second ball of the over as he removed Azmatullah Omarzai (11), who was caught by Rachin Ravindra. Gujarat Titans lost their sixth wicket. Deshpande conceded only six runs in the over as CSK were all over GT.

CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana dismissed a well set Sai Sudharsan (37 off 31 balls) after the southpaw was caught by Sameer Rizvi at long-on as Gujarat Titans lost their fifth wicket and were starring at a defeat.

Seven runs from the over for GT and things are going to get difficult for the team.

A tidy over from Ravindra Jadeja as he concedes only six runs from the over. Sudharsan will have to up the ante as soon as possible. GT now needs 104 runs from seven overs.

A full-length delivery from Tushar and Miller tried to play an aerial shot towards deep mid-wicket on the penultimate ball. Rahane put in a brilliant diving effort to ensure the dismissal of David Miller. GT have a tough task ahead of them to chase a huge target.

There is a need for absolute carnage and both the batters are trying to slog the ball frequently. Sudharsan scored a boundary over short third man. Miller also scored a boundary with a ramp shot in the over. Both the batters amassed 13 runs from the over.

Miller comes down the track against Daryl Mitchell and smokes it through the extra cover for four runs. Also, Sudharsan pulled one with a boundary and 13 runs from the over. With the equation becoming difficult for the chasing side, Miller needs to steer the scoreboard.

A quality over from Pathirana but the luck was not on the bowlers’ side as he nicked one but it raced towards third man and four runs were added to GT’s scoreboard. 10 runs from the over for the batting side and the required run rate has gone above 12.

Vijay Shankar also follows Saha and Gill back to the pavilion. Daryl Mitchell bowled a full delivery outside off and the batter tried to drive the ball. The thick outside edge was taken by MS Dhoni with a dive to his right. Five runs from the over.

Sai Sudharsan started the over with a pull over deep midwicket which bagged a boundary to the batter. Nine runs from the over but the batters will need to step up and improve the run rate.

Vijay Shankar blasted a six on the second delivery of the over as he pulled a half-tracker from Deshpande for maximum. Eight runs from the over but the team will need to steer the run rate as the required run rate to 11.71.

A nasty bouncer from Chahar hit Saha on the helmet as he missed his pull on the third ball. The impact seemed to leave some effect on the batter as he mistimed his shot on the next delivery and was caught in a deep square leg where Tushar Deshpande was stationed. Saha shakes his head in disappointment before walking off. Only three runs from the over.

Tushar Deshpande has used pace variations nicely in the over to concede only four runs. Sai Sudarshan and Saha will try to carve a partnership here to steer the scoreboard towards a competitive total. Only four runs from the over.

Saha has decided to maintain the run flow and attack from one end. He scored two boundaries in the over but CSK got the crucial scalp of Shubman Gill, who would have been dangerous once set on the crease. The umpire adjudged him to be LBW and GT challenged the umpire's decision with a review. But is burnt as the DRS shows three reds.

A straight drive from Wriddhiman Saha to welcome Mustafizur. However, after that four, the Bangladesh pacer adjusted his line and length and was bowling well. But luck was not in favour of Mustafizur as the edge from Saha’s bat flew over the head of the fielder in slip.

A bit of swing is on offer for Deepak Chahar and he is constantly bowling in the wickets to cramp the batters. However, Shubman Gill showed his class on the last ball as he came down the track and hoicked it straight over the bowler’s head. Six runs for the shot. Notably, GT are chasing the third-highest total in the tournament’s history against them.

Updates from CSK innings