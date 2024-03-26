IPL 2024 CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in a lop-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) game played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.
Put into bat, Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 206 for 6 on the board in their 20 overs as their batters took the Gujarat Titans attack to task.
Then the CSK bowlers led by pacer Deepak Chahar (2 for 28) put a disciplined show and restricted GT to 143 for 8 to record an easy win. Gujarat Titans were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Chahar was ably supported by Mustafizur Rahman (2 for 30), Tushar Deshpande (2 for 21), Daryl Mitchell (1 for 18) and Matheesha Pathirana (1 for 29).
This was CSK's second successive win, while it was Gujarat Titans first loss of the tournament after they had won their opening game against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. This was the biggest defeat for Gujarat Titans in terms of runs.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that CSK outplayed his team when they were batting and their execution was on the spot.
Here are updates from the match
- Over 20 (143/8)
Umesh Yadav smashed a towering six on the penultimate ball of the game, which would help his side improve the NRR. But CSK was all over the Gujarat Titans as they restricted the opponents to 143/8 and registered a comfortable 63 run win.
- Over 19 (135/8)
Mustafizur Rahman, who was bowling his final over, conceded seven runs. Rahman ended with fine figures of 2 for 30 and played his role to perfection.
- Over 18 (128/7)
Matheesha Pathirana was right on the money as he conceded just seven runs of the 18th over as all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was unable to play the big shots. The Chepauk crowd cheered the home side.
- Over 17 (121/7)
Next to be dismissed was all-rounder Rashid Khan, who gave a sitter to Rachin Ravindra at deep mid-wicket off Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm speedster conceded only one run of the 17th over as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was inching closer to registering their second successive win.
- Over 16 (120/6)
Pacer Tushan Deshpande struck on the second ball of the over as he removed Azmatullah Omarzai (11), who was caught by Rachin Ravindra. Gujarat Titans lost their sixth wicket. Deshpande conceded only six runs in the over as CSK were all over GT.
- Over 15 (114/5)
CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana dismissed a well set Sai Sudharsan (37 off 31 balls) after the southpaw was caught by Sameer Rizvi at long-on as Gujarat Titans lost their fifth wicket and were starring at a defeat.
- Over 14 (110/4)
Seven runs from the over for GT and things are going to get difficult for the team.
- Over 13 (103/4)
A tidy over from Ravindra Jadeja as he concedes only six runs from the over. Sudharsan will have to up the ante as soon as possible. GT now needs 104 runs from seven overs.
- Over 12 (97/4)
A full-length delivery from Tushar and Miller tried to play an aerial shot towards deep mid-wicket on the penultimate ball. Rahane put in a brilliant diving effort to ensure the dismissal of David Miller. GT have a tough task ahead of them to chase a huge target.
- Over 11 (93/3)
There is a need for absolute carnage and both the batters are trying to slog the ball frequently. Sudharsan scored a boundary over short third man. Miller also scored a boundary with a ramp shot in the over. Both the batters amassed 13 runs from the over.
- Over 10 (80/3)
Miller comes down the track against Daryl Mitchell and smokes it through the extra cover for four runs. Also, Sudharsan pulled one with a boundary and 13 runs from the over. With the equation becoming difficult for the chasing side, Miller needs to steer the scoreboard.
- Over 9 (67/3)
A quality over from Pathirana but the luck was not on the bowlers’ side as he nicked one but it raced towards third man and four runs were added to GT’s scoreboard. 10 runs from the over for the batting side and the required run rate has gone above 12.
- Over 8 (57/3)
Vijay Shankar also follows Saha and Gill back to the pavilion. Daryl Mitchell bowled a full delivery outside off and the batter tried to drive the ball. The thick outside edge was taken by MS Dhoni with a dive to his right. Five runs from the over.
- Over 7 (52/2)
Sai Sudharsan started the over with a pull over deep midwicket which bagged a boundary to the batter. Nine runs from the over but the batters will need to step up and improve the run rate.
- Over 6 (43/2)
Vijay Shankar blasted a six on the second delivery of the over as he pulled a half-tracker from Deshpande for maximum. Eight runs from the over but the team will need to steer the run rate as the required run rate to 11.71.
- Over 5 (35/2)
A nasty bouncer from Chahar hit Saha on the helmet as he missed his pull on the third ball. The impact seemed to leave some effect on the batter as he mistimed his shot on the next delivery and was caught in a deep square leg where Tushar Deshpande was stationed. Saha shakes his head in disappointment before walking off. Only three runs from the over.
- Over 4 (32/1)
Tushar Deshpande has used pace variations nicely in the over to concede only four runs. Sai Sudarshan and Saha will try to carve a partnership here to steer the scoreboard towards a competitive total. Only four runs from the over.
- Over 3 (28/1)
Saha has decided to maintain the run flow and attack from one end. He scored two boundaries in the over but CSK got the crucial scalp of Shubman Gill, who would have been dangerous once set on the crease. The umpire adjudged him to be LBW and GT challenged the umpire's decision with a review. But is burnt as the DRS shows three reds.
- Over 2 (17/0)
A straight drive from Wriddhiman Saha to welcome Mustafizur. However, after that four, the Bangladesh pacer adjusted his line and length and was bowling well. But luck was not in favour of Mustafizur as the edge from Saha’s bat flew over the head of the fielder in slip.
- Over 1 (7/0)
A bit of swing is on offer for Deepak Chahar and he is constantly bowling in the wickets to cramp the batters. However, Shubman Gill showed his class on the last ball as he came down the track and hoicked it straight over the bowler’s head. Six runs for the shot. Notably, GT are chasing the third-highest total in the tournament’s history against them.
Updates from CSK innings
- Over 20 (206/6)
Two wickets in the final over, including a run-out. CSK finished with 206 for 6 on the board. They would take it.
- Over 19 (198/4)
Dube falls as Rashid Khan stops the blitzkrieg, albeit a bit too late. Shivam Dube c Shankar b Rashid Khan 51(23) [4s-2 6s-5]. As Sameer Razvi joins the party, he ensures the momentum does not break and hoicks Rashid for two sixes in the over.
- Over 18 (183/3)
50 for Shivam Dube (51 off just 22). He is playing a fine knock here. Smoked Mohit Sharma for a maximum in this over.
- Over 17 (172/3)
Just 7 runs of that over from Spencer Johnson that includes a boundary off the fifth delivery from Mitchell.
- Over 16 (165/3)
Mohit Sharma gives away 10 runs off his over including a boundary off the last ball by Dube
- Over 15 (155/3)
Dube (36) is being quite aggressive now as he smacked a four and a six in the over. A total of 14 runs and CSK are heading for a big total.
- Over 14 (141/3)
A brilliant reverse sweep from Daryl Mitchell against Rashid and his innovative shot add four runs to the team scoreboard. Shivam Dube also switches gears as he whacks a full delivery from the spinner over long-on for a maximum. 13 runs from the over and the momentum is still in the favour of CSK.
- Over 13 (128/3)
A much-needed breakthrough for GT as Ruturaj tries to pull a back off length delivery from Spencer Johnson. It kept a bit low and the batter under edged it as a result. The third wicket is down for CSK and the run rate has dipped to around 10 again. Only two runs from the over.
- Over 12 (126/2)
Mohit Sharma consistently bowled good length deliveries mixing them with short ones and bowled an economical bowler. He has 18 wickets in Chennai in the IPL matches and would like to add some more to the tally as the match progresses. Seven runs from the over.
- Over 11 (119/2)
Rahane tried to break the shackles and advanced down the track to attack R Sai Kishore. Seeing the batter coming down the track, the spinner fired a flatter delivery and Rahane was beaten. The wicketkeeper disturbed the stumps to send Rahane packing. Also, an explosive start from Shivam Dube after arriving at the crease whacking a couple of sixes. CSK are now flying high with a run rate of around 11.
- Over 10 (104/1)
Spencer Jonhson was welcomed by Ruturaj with a six over deep mid-wicket. A short and quick delivery from the pacer and the Indian batter pulls for a maximum. Ruturaj is now attacking at frequent intervals while Rahane is playing a supportive knock from the other end. CSK are now advancing with a run rate of around 10. 12 runs from the over are scored
- Over 9 (92/1)
A misfield in the deep on a shot played by Ajinkya Rahane and the batters run four runs from the over. A total of eight runs from the six deliveries.
- Over 8 (84/1)
A full delivery from Rashid Khan outside off on the second delivery and Ruturaj smacks it through the outside off to earn four runs. Both the batters played out the bowler smartly taking singles and doubles from the remaining deliveries and its a 10-run over for the batting team.
- Over 7 (74/1)
R Sai Kishore has kept his line in the corridor outside off and is not allowing any batter to take any chance against the left-arm orthodox spinner. Gaikwad and Rahane are now trying to steady the innings.
- Over 6 (69/1)
Important breakthrough for GT as they got the prized scalp of Rachin Ravindra after he smacked a boundary on the first delivery of the over. Rashid bowled a quicker delivery on the leg stump and the ball skidded towards the wicketkeeper after hitting the batter’s pads. The batter was away from the crease and the wicketkeeper disturbed the stumps.
- Over 5 (58/0)
Rachin is in prolific form and he is tearing apart the opposition bowling unit now. A slightly back-of-length delivery from Omarzai and the batter punished it with a maximum over wide long-on. Also, he played another magnificent shot through the cover region. Rachin is continuing his form from the ODI World Cup played last year. 17 runs from the over.
- Over 4 (41/0)
Rachin (31) is now dealing with boundaries as he started the over with a maximum as he pulled one over long-on. Next, a four through the cover region. Gaikwad also joins the party as he played a shot late towards the third man earning four runs as a reward.
- Over 3 (25/0)
Omarzai bowled a delivery down the leg on the third ball but Ruturaj wasn’t able to punish him. Rachin is getting into the grove as he pulls a short delivery from the bowler and then follows it up with an on-drive on the next delivery. 12 runs from the over.
- Over 2 (13/0)
After bowling the first three balls with discipline, Umesh Yadav bowls the fourth delivery of the over on the pads of the batter and Rachin hits it for a six with a flick. The next ball is too wide outside off from Umesh and New Zealand whacks it square of the wicket for a boundary. Rachin has made 11 runs from six deliveries in no time
- Over 1 (2/0)
Azmattulah Omarzai is bowling deliveries on the middle and leg not allowing the batters to free their arms. However, he adjusted his line in the outside off-corridor after that and so Ruturaj edged the last delivery while attempting to play a drive. Sai Kishore drops a sitter giving a lifeline to Ruturaj.
- Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson
- Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first.