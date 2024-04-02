IPL 2024 | KKR-RR, GT-DC Games Rescheduled

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches.

An official statement by the IPL stated that the fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16, 2024.

It also added that the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. The fixture will now be played on April 17.

The move comes after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) wrote a letter to BCCI requesting it to reschedule the game in Kolkata due to Ram Navami.

The 17th season of the IPL is currently being played at different locations in the country. Rajasthan Royals with three wins on the top is at the top of the points table while Mumbai Indians, who have won the cash-rich league five times, are languishing at the bottom.

Kolkata Knight Riders led by young batter Shreyas Iyer are placed second with two wins in as many matches, while Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill are placed fourth in the points table. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, who defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last game, are placed seventh in the standings.

The coveted league started on March 22 and the final will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as 'Chepauk' in Chennai.