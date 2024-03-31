IPL 2024 | GT vs SRH Live: Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to just 162 for 8 in their 20 overs after choosing to bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals as it was a disciplined effort from Gujarat Titans bowlers led by pacer Mohit Sharma (3 for 25). The hosts then chased the target with five balls to spare as they rode on Sai Sudharsan's 36-ball 45 and David Miller's unbeaten 44.

Gujarat Titans registered their second win and have jumped to the fourth spot with 4 points.

Over 19.1 (168/3)

David Miller (44 not out) finished the game in style with a maximum over long-off as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 14 off 11 balls. Over 19 (162/3)

Gujarat Titans scored six runs in the 19th and penultimate over and needed just one runs from six balls. Over 18 (156/3)

It was Vijay Shankar, who smashed two successive boundaries in the 18th over bowled by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Shankar retained the strike as the hosts needed just seven runs from the last two overs. Over 17 (147/3)

Pat Cummins removed a well set Sai Sudharsan (45) on the first ball of the over after the southpaw was caught by Abhishek Sharma. Sudharsan and Miller added 64 runs for the third wicket and have taken the home team on the verge of a win. All-rounder Vijay Shankar joined Miller in the middle. Over 16 (138/2)

David Miller and Sai Sudharsan took a listless Mayank Markande to cleansers as they amassed 24 runs off it. Miller smashed two sixes and a boundary while Sudharsan also freed his arms and hit a maximum. Gujarat Titans now needed 25 runs off the last four overs. Over 15 (114/2)

Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an exceptional over as he conceded only six runs off it. Sudharsan, who was batting on 38, needed 12 runs to complete his half-century. Gujarat Titans needed 49 runs off the last five overs and the two batters at the crease will need to up the ante. Over 14 (108/2)

Gujarat Titans managed to add 10 runs in the 14th over, which was bowled by off-spinner Washington Sundar. It was Sai Sudharsan, who once again hit the lone boundary of the over, on the first ball towards the backward square-leg region. It was Sudharsan who was anchoring the chase, with Miller playing second fiddle. Over 13 (98/2)

Pat Cummins conceded 8 runs in the 13th over. Sai Sudharsan again hit the lone boundary of the over. Sai Sudharsan retained the strike by taking a single on the final ball. Gujarat Titans were on course for a comfortable chase as they needed 65 runs from the last seven overs. Over 12 (90/2)

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceded seven runs in the 12th over. Sai Sudharsan scored the only four of the over as he and David Miller are taking the game deep. Over 11 (83/2)

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins conceded only five runs in the 11th over - all singles. Gujarat Titans need 80 runs from the last nine overs with the required run rate above seven. Over 10 (78/2)

Mayank Markande removed rival skipper Shubman Gill (36) on the first ball of the 10th over. Gill was caught in the deep by Abdul Samad as Gujarat Titans lost their second wicket for 74. David Miller joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle. Gill and Sudharsan added 38 runs for the second wicket. Over 9 (74/1)

11 runs from the over as Gill punished a delivery straying down the leg-side from the bowler. A productive over and the Gill-Sudharshan duo is building a solid partnership Over 8 (63/1)

Another economical over from Mayank Markande as he concedes only five runs. Over 7 (58/1)

GT Batters are now playing at a steady rate as they don’t have a huge total to chase. Six runs from the over. Over 6 (52/1)

Bhuvneshwar comes to bowl his third over and the skipper has decided to go to him as he has been out of form and Sudharsan has arrived on the crease recently. However, the left-handed batter flicked a delivery on his pads from the pacer for a boundary through deep mid-wicket. Seven runs from the over. Over 5 (45/1)

Finally, Shahbaz Ahmed gets the wicket of Saha as he mistimes a shot and plays his shot straight into the hands of Pat Cummins at mid-off. Gill plays a classic inside-out over extra cover on the fourth delivery with solid footwork for a maximum. Nine runs from the over. Over 4 (36/0)

Jaydev Unadkat is using slower balls smartly against the two batters but SRH need to take the wicket of Saha as soon as possible to stop the run flow. But a full toss from the left-arm seamer ruined things as Saha pummelled him for six. 11 runs from the over. Over 3 (25/0)

GT batters can steer the run rate with a lot of patience as the required run rate is under control and they have wickets in hand as well. Seven runs from the over as Saha hit a shot over mid-off for four runs. Over 2 (18/0)

Shahbaz Ahmed was introduced into the attack in the second over only. Wriddhiman Saha smacked a six over deep midwicket to a full delivery from the spinner. 11 runs from the over. Over 1 (7/0)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting the ball to swing in the air and he has tried to bowl in the corridor outside off. However, Gill advanced down the track and played a stroke through the covers from backfoot which raced to the boundary. Seven runs from the over.

