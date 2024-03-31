IPL 2024 | GT vs SRH Live: Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to just 162 for 8 in their 20 overs after choosing to bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals as it was a disciplined effort from Gujarat Titans bowlers led by pacer Mohit Sharma (3 for 25). The hosts then chased the target with five balls to spare as they rode on Sai Sudharsan's 36-ball 45 and David Miller's unbeaten 44.
Gujarat Titans registered their second win and have jumped to the fourth spot with 4 points.
Live Updates start from here
Live Updates from Second Innings
- Over 19.1 (168/3)
David Miller (44 not out) finished the game in style with a maximum over long-off as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten on 14 off 11 balls.
- Over 19 (162/3)
Gujarat Titans scored six runs in the 19th and penultimate over and needed just one runs from six balls.
- Over 18 (156/3)
It was Vijay Shankar, who smashed two successive boundaries in the 18th over bowled by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Shankar retained the strike as the hosts needed just seven runs from the last two overs.
- Over 17 (147/3)
Pat Cummins removed a well set Sai Sudharsan (45) on the first ball of the over after the southpaw was caught by Abhishek Sharma. Sudharsan and Miller added 64 runs for the third wicket and have taken the home team on the verge of a win. All-rounder Vijay Shankar joined Miller in the middle.
- Over 16 (138/2)
David Miller and Sai Sudharsan took a listless Mayank Markande to cleansers as they amassed 24 runs off it. Miller smashed two sixes and a boundary while Sudharsan also freed his arms and hit a maximum. Gujarat Titans now needed 25 runs off the last four overs.
- Over 15 (114/2)
Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an exceptional over as he conceded only six runs off it. Sudharsan, who was batting on 38, needed 12 runs to complete his half-century. Gujarat Titans needed 49 runs off the last five overs and the two batters at the crease will need to up the ante.
- Over 14 (108/2)
Gujarat Titans managed to add 10 runs in the 14th over, which was bowled by off-spinner Washington Sundar. It was Sai Sudharsan, who once again hit the lone boundary of the over, on the first ball towards the backward square-leg region. It was Sudharsan who was anchoring the chase, with Miller playing second fiddle.
- Over 13 (98/2)
Pat Cummins conceded 8 runs in the 13th over. Sai Sudharsan again hit the lone boundary of the over. Sai Sudharsan retained the strike by taking a single on the final ball. Gujarat Titans were on course for a comfortable chase as they needed 65 runs from the last seven overs.
- Over 12 (90/2)
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceded seven runs in the 12th over. Sai Sudharsan scored the only four of the over as he and David Miller are taking the game deep.
- Over 11 (83/2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins conceded only five runs in the 11th over - all singles. Gujarat Titans need 80 runs from the last nine overs with the required run rate above seven.
- Over 10 (78/2)
Mayank Markande removed rival skipper Shubman Gill (36) on the first ball of the 10th over. Gill was caught in the deep by Abdul Samad as Gujarat Titans lost their second wicket for 74. David Miller joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle. Gill and Sudharsan added 38 runs for the second wicket.
- Over 9 (74/1)
11 runs from the over as Gill punished a delivery straying down the leg-side from the bowler. A productive over and the Gill-Sudharshan duo is building a solid partnership
- Over 8 (63/1)
Another economical over from Mayank Markande as he concedes only five runs.
- Over 7 (58/1)
GT Batters are now playing at a steady rate as they don’t have a huge total to chase. Six runs from the over.
- Over 6 (52/1)
Bhuvneshwar comes to bowl his third over and the skipper has decided to go to him as he has been out of form and Sudharsan has arrived on the crease recently. However, the left-handed batter flicked a delivery on his pads from the pacer for a boundary through deep mid-wicket. Seven runs from the over.
- Over 5 (45/1)
Finally, Shahbaz Ahmed gets the wicket of Saha as he mistimes a shot and plays his shot straight into the hands of Pat Cummins at mid-off. Gill plays a classic inside-out over extra cover on the fourth delivery with solid footwork for a maximum. Nine runs from the over.
- Over 4 (36/0)
Jaydev Unadkat is using slower balls smartly against the two batters but SRH need to take the wicket of Saha as soon as possible to stop the run flow. But a full toss from the left-arm seamer ruined things as Saha pummelled him for six. 11 runs from the over.
- Over 3 (25/0)
GT batters can steer the run rate with a lot of patience as the required run rate is under control and they have wickets in hand as well. Seven runs from the over as Saha hit a shot over mid-off for four runs.
- Over 2 (18/0)
Shahbaz Ahmed was introduced into the attack in the second over only. Wriddhiman Saha smacked a six over deep midwicket to a full delivery from the spinner. 11 runs from the over.
- Over 1 (7/0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting the ball to swing in the air and he has tried to bowl in the corridor outside off. However, Gill advanced down the track and played a stroke through the covers from backfoot which raced to the boundary. Seven runs from the over.
Live Updates from First Innings
- Over 20 (SRH 162/8)
Mohit Sharma picked up two wickets in the final over of the innings and conceded only three runs in the over as SRH posted only a 163-run target for the hosts Gujarat Titans. GT also got a wicket in the form of a runout on the final ball of the over. Abdul Samad's 29 off 14 balls including three boundaries and a six. We also had an impact player change as Washington Sunder came out to bat ahead of skipper Pat Cummins, but lost his wicket on the very first ball in search of a boundary.
- Over 19 (SRH 159/5)
Another good over for SRH, 12 runs came from the over. This partnership has taken their side past the 150-run mark and will be eyeing a total of 170+ runs after 20 overs. This time it was Shehbaz Ahmed, who pulled one out of the ground for a six. 12 runs came from the over.
- Over 18 (SRH 147/5)
Right-hand batter Abdul Samad scored some valuable runs for SRH down the order. His demotion in the batting order has surprised everyone as Ahmed Shehzad came out to bat at number six. He is showing his power-hitting abilities with a six-over long-on on the fifth delivery of the over. 10 runs came from the over.
- Over 17 (SRH 137/5)
Rashid Khan bowled his final over of the match. Rashid proved too expensive today, but he took the important wicket of Heinrich Klassen. He finished the innings with figures of 33/1 in his four overs.
- Over 16 (SRH 138/5)
Darshan Nalkande bowled a brilliant over as only six runs came from the over including a wide. It seemed that the pitch was holding the ball and taking the pace off the ball. SRH batters need to generate some power in the ball to send them out of the park.
- Over 15 (SRH 122/5)
Expensive over from Umesh Yadav, but the successful one. He removed their last recognised batter Aiden Markram, who tried to push one towards long-on for a single. However, he timed it very well that Rashid Khan took a brilliant diving catch to get rid of Markram. Abdul Samad came out to bat at number seven and hit a couple of boundaries to finish the over. Still, SRH are in huge trouble here.
- Over 14 (SRH 109/4)
Gill brought back his strike bowler - Rashid Khan into the attack and he delivered it for GT. Klassen missed the googly completely which stayed low as he couldn't get the bat onto the ball and got bowled by Rashid. SRH found themselves in huge trouble here. Just the time they would have thought to take on GT bowlers, SRH have lost Klassen, one of the best finishers in the world.
- Over 13 (SRH 104/3)
Heinrich Klassen switched the gears and hammered Noor Ahmed for a couple of sixes over a deep mid-wicket fielder and that's why he is so dangerous. These sixes take SRH past the 100-run mark. GT will have to do something to restrict SRH from posting a huge total. 14 runs came from Noor Ahmed's final over.
- Over 12 (SRH 90/3)
Mohit Sharma bowled his second over of the match and conceded only seven runs. SRH will have increased their run-rate if they are looking at the 180-run mark because Rashid Khan is yet to bowl his two overs and Mohit Sharma, who has a very good back-of-the-hand delivery in the end.
- Over 11 (SRH 83/3)
Klassen and Markram both are good players of spin, but they will score some runs quickly without losing a wicket. They might lack the firepower in the end if both of them lose their wickets here. So, their focus will be on keeping scoring boundaries every now and then to steal singles on every other delivery. While GT would be looking for one more wicket to take charge of the game. Klassen hit the boundary on the second ball and took three singles along with a couple to end the over.
- Over 10 (SRH 74/3)
Mohit Sharma came into the attack for the first time in the match and provided a breakthrough for his team. Abhishek got deceived by a slower ball from Mohit Sharma and gave a dolly to a covering fielder. SRH lost their wickets at regular intervals. They need at least a 50-run partnership here to achieve that 180-run mark.
- Over 9 (SRH 68/2)
Noor to continue from the other end. Appeal for a caught behind and the umpire called it out, but Abhishek went upstairs immediately as he was very sure that he had not nicked it. Abhishek then straightaway sat on his knee and swept one in between the gap of long-on and square leg for a boundary. GT has pulled things back, but they will have to maintain this momentum.
- Over 8 (SRH 64/2)
Rashid Khan continued to bowl from the other end as Shubman Gill looked for a wicket here to put the visitors under more pressure. SRH batters didn't look in a hurry as they were happy to block the three balls, taking two singles and a couple.
- Over 7 (SRH 60/2)
Another change in bowling as we have spinners from both ends. Noor Ahmed came into the attack and removed dangerous Travis Head, who missed the googly while playing a sweep shot which cost him his wicket. Just four runs came from the over.
- Over 6 (SRH 56/1)
Change in the bowling, Rashid Khan bowled the first over of the innings and Abhishek welcomed him with a couple of sixes. Another breakthrough for SRH to bring back the momentum in their favour.
- Over 5 (SRH 41/1)
Omarzai provided the much-needed breakthrough for GT as Mayank Agarwal holed out one into the air and Darshan Nalkande completed an easy catch. However, Abhishek looked like carried his form from the previous match. He smashed one towards square leg region for a boundary to end the over.
- Over 4 (SRH 34/0)
GT have to get a breakthrough in the powerplay and put the SRH batters under pressure as they probably have the best middle-order batting across teams. Umesh Yadav conceded a boundary on the first ball but then made a nice comeback in the over. Seven runs came from the fourth over as well.
- Over 3 (SRH 27/0)
A decent over from the all-rounder Omarzai, just seven runs came from Mayank Agarwal getting a boundary on the missed field by a mid-off fielder.
- Over 2 (SRH 20/0)
Umesh came into the attack to bowl the second over of the match and Head whacked him straight past the bowler. It's too hot in Ahmedabad and batters have to keep their energy levels up. 11 runs came from the over with one four from Mayank Agarwal, who would be eyeing for a better outing after missing out in the previous match.
- Over 1 (SRH 9/0)
Travis Head has started from where he left in the last match. He hammered right-arm pacer Ashmatullah Omarzai for a couple of boundaries in the over. Sunrisers have got the start they would have wanted. They will be eyeing to score around 180 to give themselves the best chance to win the match.
- Update
Sri Lanka's crafty leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is currently out of action due to an injury to his left heel and would reportedly need more time to rehab. "He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told the Sunday Times Newspaper.
- Substitutions
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav
- Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
- Toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bat.
Read More