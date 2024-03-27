IPL 2024: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Fined for Slow-over Rate against CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over rate offence, Gill was fined ₹12 lakhs," IPL stated in a media statement issued on Wednesday.

Mohit Sharma, GT pacer, bowled the final over with only four fielders outside the thirty-yard circle after running behind the innings timer. However, he still bowled a decent last over, conceding only eight runs of the over and picked a wicket of Sameer Rizvi (14 off 6 balls), who was playing his maiden IPL innings.

Sameer hit the six on the very first ball he faced in the IPL against Rashid Khan through a slog sweep over the square leg boundary and became the only third Indian to do so.

On the match front, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK came up with another clinical performance both with the bat and ball to register a dominating 63-run victory over last season's runner-up Gujarat Titans.

With this victory, CSK are placed second in the points table while Gujarat Titans have slipped down to sixth spot with one win and one loss. CSK will now travel to Visakhapatnam to face off the hosts Delhi Capitals. GT, on the other hand, play Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the matches will be played on the same day i.e. Sunday, March 31.