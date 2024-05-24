IIT-M's CPPICS Partners with SilTerra Malaysia for Production of Silicon Photonic Processor Chips

Chennai: In a noble initiative to boost quantum computing and high-speed secured communication systems in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras's (IIT Madras) Silicon Photonics Centre of Excellence - Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (Silicon Photonics CoE-CPPICS) has joined hands with SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd to manufacture silicon photonic processor chips, especially for quantum computing and communication system level applications.

The primary focuses of this partnership will be Research and Development (R&D) on novel silicon photonic devices and circuits for energy efficient high-speed interconnect solutions for data centres, high-performance computing, and for AI/ML applications.

SilTerra Malaysia, over the years, has been constantly innovating to bring about leading-edge semiconductor solutions to transform the world through its disruptive silicon photonics process technologies. The CoE-CPPIC Steam at IIT (M), will utilise its highly enriched Silicon Photonics PDK libraries for SilTerra Photonics Foundry for mutual benefits.

Recently, an MoU has been signed for this venture by Professor Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras and Dr. Albert Pang Shu Koon, CEO at SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Other signatories include Professor Bijoy Krishna Das, Chief Investigator ofSilicon Photonics CoE-CPPICSand Mr Thung Beng Joo, Vice President of Emerging Technologies Department, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

When asked to speak about this MoU, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras said that it marked a significant milestone and paved avenues for innovation in high-performance silicon photonics technology solutions. "With Bharat moving towards establishing state-of-the-art commercial semiconductor fabrication facilities, there is an imminent need to augment the same with Research and Human Capacity development efforts. This engagement is expected to help achieve that objective on contemporary technologies,” he added.

Professor Bijoy Krishna Das, who is also a faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras was delighted to collaborate with SilTerra Malaysia as it would enhance the institute's ambitious objectives and future roadmap of the CoE-CPPICS at IIT Madras, established in January 2021.

"The matured silicon photonics process technology of SilTerra’s 200 mm foundry will be accessed by the team CoE-CPPICS for its R&D programmes while sharing its silicon photonics wafer-scale test facilities, device design, compact modelling and circuit simulation expertise towards enriching silicon photonics PDK library for the fabrication of robust and advanced programmable photonic processor chips,” he added

Dr Albert Pang, CEO of SilTerra Malaysia exuded confidence in quantum computing and systems and said they would trigger a new era of applications. "Our collaborative efforts with CoE-CCPICS at IIT Madras will help accelerate the growth in this exciting field," he claimed.