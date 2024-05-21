IIT Madras, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Join Hands For Music Learning & Research

Chennai: An MoU was signed between Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and Ilayaraaja Music and Management Pvt Ltd on Monday to set up a 'Maestro Ilayaraja Music Training and Research Centre' here.

Speaking on the occasion, music composer Ilayaraaja said, “When I was a child I came from my village with Rs 400 to learn music. I didn't even know what music was then. I just came to learn music and today I have started a centre and teach others. Music is like breathing for me. I wish to produce 200 Ilayaraajas from IIT Madras” he said.

The 9th International Music and Culture conference organised by the Organisation for the Preservation of Indian Music Culture kicked off in a grand manner at the IIT Madras yesterday. Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Ilayaraaja inaugurated the conference as special guests.

The one-week conference will end on May 26 and around 220 artistes from across the country will participate at the event to showcase their skills in traditional arts like Shiva Vadhyam, Poikkal Nidhyam, Karakatam, Wailatam and Bharatanatyam.

Tripura Governor Indrasena said, “Tamil is a language with a history of more than 1000 years. Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have got the status of six languages ​​in the country. Tamil was the first language to receive the status of a classical language. For the next seven days you are going to step into a new world that symbolises Indian culture and heritage. It is going to be an unforgettable experience for all."