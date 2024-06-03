From Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan's Princesses to Jr NTR's Kids, Stars Kids Get 'Bujji' Surprise

Hyderabad: Tollywood star wives provided a sneak peek of the customised goodies that their kids received from the makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The social media posts shared by Ram Cahran's wife Upasana Konidela, and Jr NTR's wife Pranathi Nandamuri featured an array of exciting goodies including stuffed toy inspired by Bujji.

The Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD is being hailed as one of the most expensive cinematic ventures to emerge from India this year. The film's promotional campaign is in full swing, with the makers leaving no stone unturned to generate buzz around the movie.

In Upasana's latest IG Story, she extended her support to the film's team, writing, "Thank you and all the best." The accompanying picture showcased vibrant and creative elements from the movie, including sketches and stickers, as well as a heartwarming moment featuring her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela holding a toy version of Bujji, a futuristic character from the movie.

Similarly, Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Jr NTR's wife Pranathi also thanked makers for Kalki 2898 AD customised gifts.

The film's promotional strategy has been multifaceted, with the recent release of a short animated series titled 'B&B: Bujji and Bhairava', serving as a prelude to the main feature. This series introduces audiences to Bhairava and his loyal sidekick, Bujji, a human-interacting robotic car. Bujji, with its sleek design and advanced engineering, has already captured the hearts of fans, with its voice brought to life by Keerthy Suresh.

Kalki 2898 AD is a cinematic masterpiece that seamlessly blends sci-fi elements with inspiration from Hindu mythology. With its star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, the movie is set to release on June 27.