LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka’s Animated Chat With KL Rahul Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a humiliating defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday as the opposition chased down a target of 166 in just a span of 9.4 overs.

However, the fixture was highlighted for one more issue which KL Rahul’s strike rate. LSG posted a total of 165/4 and skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of 29 runs from 33 deliveries. LSG struggled to get going throughout the innings and the batters were not able to hit a boundary for the first 10 overs. The wicket looked slow in the first innings but SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma toyed with the opposition bowlers while chasing the target and finished the game in just 9.4 overs.

Rahul has often come under scrutiny for his low strike rate which goes against the requirement of the shortest format. In T20Is he has a strike rate of 139.12 across 72 fixtures.

Meanwhile, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen furious at the team skipper for lack of intent during his knock. A video surfaced on the internet where Goenka could be seen lashing at KL Rahul. The exact reason for the reaction is known yet but the incident caught a lot of eyeballs and many internet users reacted to it.

One X user Mahi wrote 'U guys are disappointed - we get it ! Talk it out in a team meeting behind closed doors fgs !' in his social media post. Another user named Incognito uploaded the video with caption 'I have criticised KL Rahul many times in the past. But, full support to KL Rahul now'.

Many users slammed Goenka for his behavior with the right-handed batter.

With the chase, SRH have become the fastest side to hunt down a 160-plus total. With the victory they have climbed to the third position in the points table.