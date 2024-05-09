ETV Bharat / sports

LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka’s Animated Chat With KL Rahul Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 9, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

Rahul managed to score only 29 runs.
File Photo: KL Rahul(Source: AP)

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen involved in an animated chat with skipper KL Rahul on Wednesday. The video of the banter between the two went viral on social media and a lot of netizens schooled Goenka over his on-field behavior.

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a humiliating defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday as the opposition chased down a target of 166 in just a span of 9.4 overs.

However, the fixture was highlighted for one more issue which KL Rahul’s strike rate. LSG posted a total of 165/4 and skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of 29 runs from 33 deliveries. LSG struggled to get going throughout the innings and the batters were not able to hit a boundary for the first 10 overs. The wicket looked slow in the first innings but SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma toyed with the opposition bowlers while chasing the target and finished the game in just 9.4 overs.

Rahul has often come under scrutiny for his low strike rate which goes against the requirement of the shortest format. In T20Is he has a strike rate of 139.12 across 72 fixtures.

Meanwhile, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen furious at the team skipper for lack of intent during his knock. A video surfaced on the internet where Goenka could be seen lashing at KL Rahul. The exact reason for the reaction is known yet but the incident caught a lot of eyeballs and many internet users reacted to it.

One X user Mahi wrote 'U guys are disappointed - we get it ! Talk it out in a team meeting behind closed doors fgs !' in his social media post. Another user named Incognito uploaded the video with caption 'I have criticised KL Rahul many times in the past. But, full support to KL Rahul now'.

Many users slammed Goenka for his behavior with the right-handed batter.

With the chase, SRH have become the fastest side to hunt down a 160-plus total. With the victory they have climbed to the third position in the points table.

Read More

  1. Northamptonshire signs SRH pacer Siddharth Kaul for County Championship
  2. IPL 2024: Head-Abhishek's Carnage Helps SRH Outplay LSG by 10 Wickets
Last Updated :24 hours ago

TAGGED:

LSG VS SRHKL RAHULSANJEEV GOENKASANJEEV GOENKA FUMINGIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.