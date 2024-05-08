IPL 2024: Head-Abhishek's Carnage Helps SRH Outplay LSG by 10 Wickets

Hyderabad (Telangana): Blistering fifties by openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday. Head (89 not out, 30b) and Abhishek (75 not out, 28b) pummelled LSG bowlers to submission for their stand for the opening wicket and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.

It was the Head and the Abhishek show as it was raining boundaries and sixes at the venue. While Head hammered eight boundaries and as many sixes, Abhishek's knock was laced with eight boundaries and six maximums. Earlier, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried LSG to 165 for four on a slow pitch. For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) played handy knocks. Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for SRH. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12).

With the SRH win, Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the playoffs race. This is also the first win for SRH over the KL Rahul-led side.

Over 7-9.4 (167/0)

There was no stopping the openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as they played their shots at will and took on the Lucknow attack with gusto. It was a dominant performance from the openers, who chased the target in just 9.4 overs. Both the batters continued to fire as 152 runs came in the boundaries for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This game finished before the second time-out. It was a thumping performance from SRH. Now, SRH are placed third in the points table with 14 points from 12 games while Lucknow Super Giants are placed in the sixth spot with 12 points.

It was an absolute carnage innings from both the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters in the powerplay. They didn't even defend any ball they faced today. Head reached his half-century in just 16 balls, for the third time in the ongoing season, while Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in just 19 balls. KL Rahul tried his best as a captain bringing his best bowlers into the attack, but the batters whacked them all over the park. It looked like LSG were batting on a different pitch altogether.

Highest Powerplay totals in IPL

125/0 SRH vs DC Delhi 2024

107/0 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024

105/0 KKR vs RCB Bengaluru 2017

100/2 CSK vs PK Wankhede 2014

93/1 PK vs KKR Kolkata 2024

Fastest 50s for SRH (IPL)

16 balls Abhishek Sharma vs MI Hyderabad 2024

16 balls Travis Head vs DC Delhi 2024

16 balls Travis Head vs LSG Hyderabad 2024

18 balls Travis Head vs MI Hyderabad 2024

Highest difference in Powerplay totals in an IPL match

80 LSG(27/2) vs SRH(107/0) Hyderabad 2024 *

69 GT(23/3) vs RCB(92/1) Bengaluru 2024

65 RCB(40/3) vs KKR(105/0) Bengaluru 2017

59 MI(31/3) vs CSK(90/0) Wankhede 2015

Innings Break

End Of Lucknow Super Giants Innings

Over 16-20 (165/4)

LSG rode on Badoni's blistering half-century and Nicholas Pooran's clean hitting under pressure. They first forged a partnership and then took on opposition bowlers. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar sneaked with four overs, two wickets and conceded only 12 runs. Then they smashed every other Pat Cummins and T Natrajan in the death overs. LSG posted 165/4 after their 20 overs as both the batters accumulated 63 runs off the final five overs. SRH need 166 to win this encounter and attain a place in the top four of the points table.

Pat Cummins' direct hit found good-looking Krunal Pandya short of his ground as LSG lost their fourth wicket. LSG were crawling along at 73/4 after 13 overs, but then Badoni and Pooran showed their temperament and calmness under pressure and built a small partnership which saw some big hits as well. They strategically took debutant Vijayakanth under the radar and smashed a six and a boundary in his final over of the spell. Badoni smashed three boundaries in an over of T Natrajan to increase the run rate and pulled things back a little bit. LSG must be eying a total near the 170-run mark which can be a defendable total, where the stroke-making isn't that easy as you can't play shots on the rise and through the line. LSG have accumulated 47 runs in the last five overs and lost only one wicket.

Flamboyant all-rounder Krunal Pandya was promoted in the batting order and has proved it as the right decision with back-to-back sixes against left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat. His arrival brought some intent of scoring quick runs in the middle as KL Rahul also joined the party and smashed a boundary opposition skipper Pat Cummins in the 10th over. However, Pat Cummins made an exceptional comeback in the over with a wicket of Rahul. The debutant Vijayakanth Viyaskanth bowled a couple of economical over by bowling stump-to-stump line.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer got some help from the pitch. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar swung the ball early on and didn't allow the batters to free their arms. Pat Cummins brought himself into the attack to bowl the second over but went to the left-arm spinner in the next. Quinton de Kock tried to pull one out of the park but found the local boy Nitish Kumar Reddy in the deep. Marcus Stoinis then failed to read the slower arm ball and debutant Vijayakanth Viyaskanth took a stunner to get rid of the Australian. LSG struggled to hit boundaries in the powerplay which clearly indicates that the ball is gripping a bit and shot-making isn't easy on a pitch like this. However, credit still goes to SRH bowlers, who didn't give any freebies to opposition batters and put them under pressure.

Lucknow Super Giants: Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar

Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan Toss

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first.