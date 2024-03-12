Ranji Trophy Final : Musheer and Iyer put Mumbai on top with 538-run target for Vidarbha

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Hosts Mumbai are on the top in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha as a result of vital contributions from batters Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer on the third day of the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Also, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored a half-century on the third day of the match and the combined contribution of the trio helped Mumbai post a total of 418.

Mumbai lost two early wickets - Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani - in the second innings and the side was reeling at 34 for 2. However, Musheer Khan (136) and Ajinkya Rahane (73) joined forces to script a 130-run partnership for the third wicket.

Musheer then forged an alliance with Shreyas Iyer (95) to add 168 runs for the fourth wicket. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey picked five wickets for the Vidarbha but his spell didn't help the team restrict the opposition.

Musheer became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final and he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had scored hundreds in both the innings of the 1994-1995 Ranji Trophy final, played at the Wankhede Stadium.

All-rounder Shams Mulani also provided a contribution of unbeaten 50 runs during his stay at the crease. The collective effort from the batting unit helped Mumbai post 418. Vidarbha have a difficult task of chasing 538 runs to win and so Mumbai are on the verge of clinching the 42nd Ranji Trophy title. Vidarbha was 10 for no loss when stumps were drawn with Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey holding the fort.

The first innings of both teams were dominated by the pacers as they got some assistance from the Wankhede surface initially. Rahane-led Mumbai side will now look to wrap up the opposition as soon as possible and lay their hands on the coveted Trophy. Vidarbha need another 528 runs to win, a daunting task indeed.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendukar witnessed the third day of the Ranji Trophy final along with former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar, former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit, former India players Prashant Vaidya, Subroto Banerjee and Mumbai chief selector and former India pacer Raju Kulkarni.

It is understood that India skipper Rohit Sharma also witnessed the third's day action and was there at the Wankhede Stadium for around an hour. Senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials including Secretary Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap too witnessed the ongoing clash between the two teams from Maharashtra.

On Monday, former India batter Sunil Gavaskar and former India player Diana Edulji had witnessed the second day of the Ranji Trophy final. For the record, Mumbai, who have won the Ranji Trophy a record 41-times, last won in the 2015-16 season after defeating Saurashtra.