Ranji Trophy Final: Shardul Thakur Shines with 75-Run Knock on 13-Wicket Opening Day

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 54 minutes ago

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha was hanging in balance as the former picked three wickets off the opposition after being bundled out on 224.

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha was hanging in balance as the former picked three wickets off the opposition after being bundled out on 224. Shardul Thakur was the star of the show on the opening day of the fixture with his knock of 75 runs.

Mumbai: The spectators witnessed an action-packed opening day in the Ranji Trophy final as 13 wickets were taken by the bowlers.

Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw (46) and Bhupen Lalwani (37) joined forces to create a stand of 81 runs for the opening wicket. However, Vidarbha bowlers showcased a stellar performance after that to reduce the opposition to 111/6. The team were on the verge of being bundled out on a low total but all-rounder Shardul Thakur came to the rescue of the team.

Thakur played a sublime knock of 75 runs from just 69 balls laced with three sixes during his stay at the crease. His blitz helped the team cross the 200-run mark and they posted a total of 224. Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur picked three wickets each while Umesh Yadav scalped a couple of wickets.

Mumbai responded in a befitting manner when they came out to bowl. Dhawal Kulkarni and Shardul Thakur bowled impressive spells to get three quick wickets and reduce the Vidarbha side to 31/3 by the end of the proceedings. Dhruv Shorey and Karun Nair were dismissed on duck while Aman Mokhade managed to score just eight runs.

With the bowlers showcasing their quality, the match is now in balance and both sides will look to get themselves in a better position.

Read More

  1. Ranji Trophy Final: Potent Vidarbha to Take on Might Mumbai
  2. Free Entry for the Spectators for the Ranji Trophy final
  3. Illustrious feat in Ranji Trophy: Second Time Two Teams from One State Lock Horns in Final

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.